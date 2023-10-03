Slater & Gordon Appoint Firm Veteran As CEO

Slater & Gordon have announced a leadership transition with the CEO who turned the firm around and restructured it at a difficult time, John Somerville, is passing over the role to Dina Tutungi the firm’s current Chief Client Officer.
Dina Tutungi is a Slater & Gordon veteran, having started with the firm as a paralegal 22 years’ ago.
The full release is shown below –
Slater and Gordon Lawyers
Slater and Gordon has today announced CEO John Somerville will retire on 31 March 2024 and Dina Tutungi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.
Mr Somerville joined Slater and Gordon in 2018 during a critical restructure period for the company. During that time, he stabilised the firm and led Slater and Gordon’s turnaround with a focus on national team alignment and supporting excellent client outcomes. Under Mr Somerville’s leadership, the company made significant progress in simplifying and digitising its processes to secure a stabilised trajectory of year-on-year organic growth.
Ms Tutungi is currently Slater and Gordon’s Chief Client Officer (CCO). She commenced her legal career with Slater and Gordon more than 22 years ago as a paralegal and then an Articled Clerk in Major Projects. She is an Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury Law (PIL) and has litigated across most areas of the company’s Victorian PIL practices, as well as holding numerous senior leadership roles including leading the Victorian personal injury division.
As CCO since 2018, Ms Tutungi has led Marketing and Brand, Media and Communications, Digital Marketing, Contact Centres, Client Care, Stakeholder & Government Relations, Legal Operations and Social Work Services.
Slater and Gordon Chair, Mr James MacKenzie, said:
“Dina brings to the role a deep understanding of Slater and Gordon, its clients, the law and its people, and has strong financial and operational experience. She has been instrumental in the company’s turnaround, the development of its leading digital marketing capability, and securing the partnership with Allegro.
“What’s more she embraces Slater and Gordon’s values and our ethos of placing client care at the heart of everything we do, with a genuine passion for fighting for equity, diversity and fairness. She is an established executive leader in our business and has previously managed several complex landmark and group litigation proceedings representing thousands of Australians during her distinguished career.
“John’s leadership throughout Slater and Gordon’s turnaround has been exemplary and he leaves the business in a strong position. The Board and Allegro sincerely thank John for his dedication and achievements throughout a monumental period for Slater and Gordon. We wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement,” said Mr MacKenzie
“On behalf of the Board and Allegro, I’d like to congratulate Dina on her appointment. We look forward to the exciting opportunities her leadership will bring.”
Incoming CEO, Ms Dina Tutungi, said:
“It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed as CEO of such an iconic and purpose-driven organisation. I look forward to leading our talented and passionate team who fight every day for our clients in pursuit of fair outcomes and equal opportunities.
“Thank you to John for his leadership and guidance over the recent years. I am excited to build on the strong foundations he has established and continue on the exciting growth trajectory that he has led.”
I am excited that our new ownership structure brings with it renewed investment in our people, legal processes and clients. It will provide our people with enhanced career opportunities and allow our most senior lawyers the opportunity to acquire meaningful equity in the organisation. I look forward to continuing to reshape the law and legal process to deliver truly client-centred outcomes.
Retiring CEO Mr John Somerville said:
“It has been wonderful to serve as CEO of Slater and Gordon, a firm that is grounded in compassion and its commitment to deliver justice for clients from all walks of life. With Slater and Gordon’s renewed strength and the new partnership in place with Allegro providing exciting growth opportunities for the future – I believe that now is the right time to pass the baton on.
“I’d like to thank James MacKenzie and the Board for coaxing me out of retirement in 2018, and for their unwavering support throughout the journey. I very much look forward to the continued success of the firm under Dina’s leadership.”
There will be a transition period over the next six months to facilitate a seamless transition between Mr Somerville’s retirement and Ms Tutungi’s appointment.
In May 2023, Allegro Funds acquired the majority stake for Slater and Gordon and has partnered with the Board and the business’ management team to build upon the firm’s strong performance and sustainable growth trajectory.