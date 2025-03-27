Slaughter and May Announces Six New Partners

Slaughter and May
The promotional round from Slaughter and May is similar to last year when five were elevated, although it is considerably down on the 2023 figure when 10 lawyers were made partner.
The partners bring the total partnership number in the firm to 110, with the majority based in the firm’s London office and the rest in offices in Brussels, Beijing and Hong Kong.
Slaughter and May has avoided the expansion-at-all-costs route and remains firmly grounded in London where it remains one of the City’s most profitable firms.
The firm’s corporate practice has two of the new partners, with the rest of the promotions spread across competition, restructuring, disputes and energy.
The firm’s media statement is below –
Slaughter and May today announces the appointment of the following six new partners with effect from 1 May 2025:
Alex Bulfin – Competition
Edward Couzens – Restructuring and Insolvency
David Griffith-Jones – Corporate
Olga Ladrowska – (pictured) – Disputes and Investigations
Daniel Mewton – Infrastructure, Energy and Natural Resources
Jack Wharton – Corporate
Roland Turnill, Senior Partner, commented: “I am delighted to announce the election of six new partners. They will each bring valued experience and insight to their respective practice areas, the firm, and our clients.”