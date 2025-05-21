Squire Patton Boggs has hired private equity and corporate lawyer James Nguyen who will be made a partner in its Corporate Practice Group in Sydney. He joins the firm from Allens.
“James forms part of our strategy to establish a leading private equity practice in Sydney. With the growing level of private capital in the Australian economy, we see a real opportunity to develop our services in this space,” said Tony Chong, head of Corporate Australia. “James has strong relationships with domestic private equity funds, and he will also work closely with our global team to leverage connections and expand our work with international investors.”
Mr. Nguyen is a private equity mergers and acquisitions lawyer with over 10 years’ experience in Australia and also in the US through a secondment with Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett in New York. He focuses on private capital, with clients spanning private equity, financial sponsor and pension/superannuation funds. Mr. Nguyen has experience across all types of M&A including private and public transactions, as well as private capital M&A matters including consortium arrangements, warranty and indemnity insurance and management equity plans.
Mr. Nguyen’s recent transactions include advising Madison Dearborn Partners on the take private of Australian Personnel Management, advising Aware Super on the sale of its interest in Sydney Light Rail to John Laing, and advising Paine Schwartz Partners on the $2 billion acquisition of Costa Group Holdings Limited.
Sydney office managing partner Graeme Slattery added: “With his depth of knowledge and expertise, James will be a considerable asset to our clients. We are delighted that he has chosen to join our team.”
“The opportunity at Squire Patton Boggs is hugely exciting,” said Mr. Nguyen. “What the firm has achieved in recent years through the expansion of its global private equity practice is impressive. I am looking forward to being part of its genuinely collaborative team and building a practice in Australia reflective of its integrated and distinctive market offering.”
The firm’s private equity group comprises over 80 specialist lawyers with recent additions of new partners and associates and the launch of PE-focused offices in Dublin and Amsterdam.