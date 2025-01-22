Stoel Rives Adds Technology and Intellectual Property Partner

Sacramento, Calif. (January 21, 2025) – Stoel Rives, an AmLaw 200 law firm, today announced the arrival of partner Heather Antoine, who joins the Technology and Intellectual Property group as a partner in the firm’s Sacramento office. Recognized as a leading trademark attorney, she brings nearly 20 years of experience advising clients in the technology, food, consumer products, beauty, and apparel industries on a wide range of trademark and privacy matters.
“Data security, privacy, and intellectual property protection are critical to clients across all sectors. Heather brings exceptional experience in these areas to our group and expands our capabilities in California and other markets,” said Brian Park, chair of Stoel Rives’ Technology and Intellectual Property group. “She has a proven track record, having built and led prior data privacy and trademark groups in private practice and chairing the IP Section of the California Lawyers Association. We are thrilled to welcome her to our firm and know that her abilities will benefit our clients.”
Antoine’s practice is also focused on protecting trademark rights and advising clients at all stages of brand management, from due diligence to registration and commercial transactions. She handles trademark clearance and selection, domestic and foreign trademark prosecution, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) enforcement, and licensing. In addition, she is well-versed in the related fields of trade secrets, copyrights, publicity rights, domain names, and strategic intellectual property counseling.
Additionally, Antoine advises clients on privacy laws, helping to ensure that collected data is managed appropriately and in compliance with domestic and international laws and regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act, the European Union General Data Protection Regulation, and the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act. She helps companies design and strengthen privacy and data security policies, and she tailors legal strategies to help prevent data breaches and associated risks.
“My practice lies at the critical intersection of intellectual property and privacy law to ensure that clients’ customer personal information and brand identities are properly handled and safeguarded,” Antoine said. “I look forward to assisting clients across Stoel Rives’s national platform to provide additional depth to the legal solutions clients need in these areas.”
Antoine joins Stoel Rives from Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, where she created and chaired the Trademark & Brand Protection practice group and the Privacy & Data Security practice group. Previously, she founded and managed her own law firm and gained experience at several boutique firms earlier in her legal career.
Antoine is a frequent speaker and thought leader on intellectual property, internet, tech, and privacy issues. She has been recognized by and quoted in national media. She was included by the Daily Journal in its “Top Intellectual Property Lawyers” 2023 list and “Top Women Lawyers” 2022 list, and she was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “Woman of Influence” in 2022 and as a “Legal Visionary” by the LA Times Business of Law Magazine in 2022. Additionally, she was selected as a Super Lawyer in 2022-2025 and named to the Southern California “Top 100 Lawyers” and “Top 50 Women” lists in 2021 and “Rising Star” in 2018 – 2021.
Antoine earned her J.D. from Whittier Law School and her B.A. in diplomacy and world affairs from Occidental College. An active member of the California legal and business communities, she recently served on the executive committee of the California State Bar’s IP Section and as chair of the California Lawyers Association IP Law Section. She is also the current Chair of The Professional Club (TPC), a consumer products and apparel networking association.
“Heather’s depth of experience in the increasingly critical privacy, cybersecurity, and emerging AI fields creates synergy within our practice areas and brings new intellectual property capabilities to our Sacramento office,” said Bryan Hawkins, managing partner of Stoel Rives’ California offices. “We welcome Heather to our firm and are happy to have her on our team.”
