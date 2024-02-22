Successful Injury Lawyer Steve Fields Answers FAQs of Accident Victims

After an accident, embarking on a journey towards justice can lead to a labyrinth of uncertainties for most causalities and their families. To help you understand some of the involved processes, the famous injury lawyer Steve Fields discusses the frequently asked questions that often confound most accident victims.
In his concise answers to some of the FAQs, Fields expands on the legal intricacies and nuanced aspects of compensation claims. Through his responses, he emphasizes some of the pivotal roles of expertise in legal matters. His explanations offer compelling reasons why hiring a personal injury lawyer is one of the indispensable steps toward navigating the complexities associated with post-accident legal proceedings.
Top 8 Accident Victims’ FAQs
- What is the first thing I should do in the event of an accident?
Answer: The first thing you ought to do immediately after you realize you have been involved in an accident is to try to be calm. If you panic, you are likely to make irrational decisions that could end up causing further harm. After that, you should check your body to confirm the physical harm and check your car and the other vehicle, (if it is a collision accident) to confirm if the other victims are okay or whether they need urgent attention.
- How soon should I seek medical attention after an accident?
Answer: The sooner you meet with your healthcare provider, the better. Whether you notice physical injuries or not, all accident victims need to see a doctor. Physical injuries often overshadow the psychological injuries that victims suffer. If left unattended, the psychological damage caused by a car accident is likely to develop into worse conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which often impairs an individual’s normal functioning.
- How can I determine liability after an accident?
Answer: The liabilities associated with an accident would often hinge on evidence. To be safe, you will need to record everything at the accident scene. Note down the involved vehicles or any other party, take pictures of the scene from all possible angles, and collect witness statements, (if you can) to determine who or what could have caused the accident.
- Why do I need to hire a personal injury lawyer, and how can I choose the right one?
Answer: The legal field is complex. If you lack a skilled lawyer, you have slim chances of getting fair compensation. When you hire a personal injury lawyer, you’ll be able to focus on your treatment and recovery as the lawyer navigates complex legal procedures, maximizes your compensation value, and advocates for your rights as enshrined in the law. To get the right personal injury lawyer, you need to choose based on reputation, experience, and their personalized approach to your case.
- What damages can I claim in a personal injury case?
Answer: There are many damages an accident victim can claim in the aftermath of an injury resulting from an intentional cause or negligence. Common among these claims are
- Medical expenses
- Property damage
- Lost wages
- Pain and suffering
- What is comparative negligence, and what role can it play in my case?
Answer: In a legal context, comparative negligence would refer to shared fault. In most cases, it negatively impacts your compensation. However, if you are less than 50% at fault, you can still file a claim for damages.
- Within which period is someone supposed to file a personal injury claim after an accident?
Answer: The statute of limitations varies by state and the nature or type of a personal injury claim. To preserve your right to compensation, you may need to file your case within 1 to 3 years after the accident.
- What legal processes are involved in a personal injury case?
Answer: Some of the common legal processes involved in a personal injury case are:
- Filing a complaint
- Discovery
- Negotiation
- Trial
If all these processes are followed, your attorney should work towards securing fair compensation.
Source: Fields Injury Law, MN