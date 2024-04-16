The Australian ‘Me Too’ Lawyer Standing Against Workplace Bullying

Thirty-four year old Australian lawyer Stefani Costi received high level publicity over her attempts to deal with workplace bullying in the law profession following an article in the Sydney Morning Herald, which described her humiliation from a senior partner.
The SMH article described her being asked by a partner to visit a hardware supermarket to buy a pair of gumboots for a pending farm visit he was to make.
Stefani Costi’s encounters with workplace bullying were previously highlighted with a LinkedIn post last year that garnered immense attention, receiving over a million views and thousands of engagements.
The response revealed a widespread issue, with over 2,000 people reaching out privately to share their own painful experiences of mistreatment in various industries, some even revealing thoughts of self-harm.
The workplace bullying issue is widespread with reports in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and elsewhere.
The responses highlights an epidemic of bullying and harassment in the law profession, which also highlighted that many workers remain silent, constrained by fear of repercussions or legal barriers like non-disclosure agreements.
She describes in articles and social media posts episodes where colleagues faced derogatory comments, threats, and extreme pressures, which were frequently ignored or trivialized by HR departments and senior partners.
Toxic Workplaces
She has now taken action, launching a petition to have workers from any profession to reject toxic work environments and seek better opportunities.
She is calling for the need for mandatory education on workplace bullying and harassment, advocating for these programs to be integrated into law schools and ongoing legal practice across Australia.
She believes that educational institutions must prepare future professionals not only academically but also in recognizing and addressing workplace bullying and employers need to ensure safe workplaces as mandated by law, providing necessary mental health support and fostering a culture of respect and empathy.
Bona Fide Workplace Petition
She believes her ‘Bona Fide’ workplace petition will awaken other professions also to the need to ensure there are safeguards against workplace bullying and harassment.
A family law specialist at Sydney law firm Watts McCray, she has become a prominent advocate for lawyers who has suffered from workplace bullying, writing, speaking, responding to messages about the issue.
Thousands have since reached out to Stefanie Costi to say “me too,” including members of the judiciary, barristers, senior lawyers, junior lawyers, paralegals, secretaries, and others impacted in the profession.
She wrote about the issues facing young lawyers in particular in the Lawyers Weekly, saying:
“Mixed duties, unclear hierarchies, ever-shifting expectations, and uncertain work standards create daily stress.
“One lawyer told me they feel like they are stumbling blindly through tasks, always worried about upsetting senior colleagues.
“Another colleague shared they were given the same task as someone else without clear instructions on how to divide it.
“These situations cause conflicts, misunderstandings, and unwarranted pressure on young lawyers. It is no wonder many are considering leaving our profession for good. Why stay when it feels like fumbling in the dark?”
.
I