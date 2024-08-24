Crypto Lawyer List
Norma Harris, LawFuel contributing writer
Crypto law is one of those fast-growing 21st century legal practice areas that continues to demand expertise from tech-savvy lawyers and forensics experts who can unscramble the intriciacies of the blockchain and the associated cmponents of the digital economy.
Their specialized knowledge and experience make them essential players in shaping the future of crypto law and also in safeguarding the integrity of the digital economy in an age when digitization and its associated benefits and risks occupies the minds of businesses and governments globally.
Crypto law is growing through the swift evolution of blockchain technology and the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies.
The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is evolving quickly across different jurisdictions too as different countries regulate and handle the growth of the blockchain and digital currency differently.
BraveNewCoin.com have identified some of the top crypto lawyers working in the space at presnet, a list that includes not just big law firms, but the new, tightly focused niche boutique firms specializing in the arcane world of crypto law.
Crypto Legal, based in London, UK, stands out as a top choice for blockchain-related legal matters in the BraveNewCoin rankings.
Led by Manuel Duenas, (pictured) the firm has garnered numerous awards, including “Best Blockchain Law Firm of 2024” and has worked across a wide range of critical areas within the cryptocurrency sector, from resolving disputes with Virtual Asset Service Providers to conducting thorough investigations into crypto-fraud, AML requirements, asset recovery and other areas.
Latham & Watkins,the global law firm with over 3,000 lawyers, has a digital asset practice co-led by Stuart Davis. The firm is currently involved in a high-profile case between Binance and the SEC, reflecting their expertise in crypto regulation and litigation.
Gibson Dunn, with 2,400+ lawyers the LA-based big law firm has a crypto practice led by Ashlie Beringer (pictured). Beringer is recognized as a notable practitioner in privacy and data security with a lot of technology and media law experience and also more recently for her work in FinTech crypto-asset disputes.
Gamma Law is another niche international law practice in this fast-growing area and specializes in NFT-related legal services, offering guidance on NFT launches, purchases, and distribution arrangements.
They provide expertise in drafting contracts, terms agreements, and end-user license agreements (EULAs) for the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market including expertise in blockchain games (including anti-gambling regulation), token-based financings, crypto fund formation, and related matters. They have also experience in issues relating to NFT art, including various legal considerations such as taxation, corporate structuring, and intellectual property rights.
LegalByte, based in New Mexico, USA, focuses on expert forensic skills including crypto theft, cybersecurity breaches, and general crypto forensic services. Ranked as one of the top three forensic consultants globally by Trustpilot, LegalByte offers support in addressing complex legal and cybersecurity challenges in the aftermath of hacking incidents.
Selachii, a boutique law firm specializing in fintech and crypto, was founded in 2017 by former Perkins Coie lawyers.
The firm advises on initial coin offerings (ICOs), token sales, and regulatory compliance, known for its understanding of the crypto industry.
Other notable experts in the field that the BraveNewCoin list identified include Stephen D. Palley, (pictured, above) a litigation partner and co-chair at Brown Rudnick with extensive expertise in US digital asset regulations; Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase and former CFTC commissioner; and David Silver, who handles securities fraud and investment loss cases.
Interdisciplinary Approach to Crypto Law
The fast-paced development of crypto law is characterized by an interdisciplinary approach. Lawyers are increasingly collaborating with blockchain forensic experts, cybersecurity specialists, and financial regulators to address the complex issues arising in the crypto sector
These firms and others like them offer a range of services, from resolving disputes with exchanges to ensuring compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.
They also assist in recovering assets from frozen accounts, contesting forced liquidations, and providing KYC compliance and certification.
Their expertise extends to investigating fraudulent activities and asset recovery, making them invaluable resources in the complex world of cryptocurrency law. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors continue to grow and face new challenges, these legal professionals and firms are well-positioned to address the intricate legal and regulatory issues that arise.
.