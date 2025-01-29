The Bizarre Courtroom Drama Involving The Attack Upon A Bollywood Actor

A Courtroom drama unfolded in a Mumbai court over representation of Saif Ali Khan’s alleged attacker. Two lawyers jostled to represent the Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his apartment leading to confusion in the court and an eventual agreement for mutual representation of the Hindi actor.
The incident occurred when Shehzad was presented in court on Sunday. As one lawyer approached to have Shehzad sign the legal document authorizing representation, another lawyer pushed his way to the accused box and managed to get Shehzad’s signature first.
The arguments in court led to confusion about who would actually represent the alleged attacker with the presiding magistrate suggesting that both competing lawyers could represent Shehzad. The lawyers agreed, deciding evidently that arguing in favor of their mutual client might be preferable to arguing amongst themselves.
This bizarre scene of lawyers physically competing to represent a high-profile defendant in a celebrity case has attracted significant attention due to its unusual nature in legal proceedings but reflects the nature of celebrity trials involving profile clients.