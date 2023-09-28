The Car Accident Lawsuit Timeline: What Should You Expect When Sueing?

What Are The Best Legal Jobs in New Zealand Currently? The legal landscape in New Zealand continues to evolve with new opportunities opening for lawyers seeking new career paths. Although there has been something of a slowdown in the current market with reduced corporate activity, the high growth of in-house legal roles, government and other positions has provided major career opportunities for lawyers seeking a […]

A Corporate Lawyer's View On Redefining Career Success In a thought-provoking article featured in Bloomberg Law, Brittany Johnson, the Corporate Counsel Director at Starbucks, delves into the changing dynamics of legal careers and how newer generations of lawyers are reshaping the definition of success within the legal profession.she discussed various aspects of leadership, balancing parenthood with work, the evolution of legal careers, overseeing […]

London Law Scandal Threatens Trainee Law Jobs Trainee jobs at prominent London law firm Axiom Ince are under threat following the obtained a freezing order worth a staggering £65 million against its former managing partner, Pragnesh Modhwadia. The legal action was initiated following the discovery of missing funds from the firm’s client account. Simultaneously, Mr. Justice Michael Green imposed a preservation order, […]

The Mixed Attractions of Big Law The allure of ‘big law’ is enticing, but what exactly IS ‘big law’ and what are the challenges that those working for major law firms have? LawFuel published an in-depth look at the big law firms and what you need to consider before joining them. The attraction of the “Big Law Scale” remains strong, with […]