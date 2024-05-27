The Eccentric Legal Crusades of Tyrone Barugh

We wrote recently about the headlines made by Wellington’s unusual lawyer Tyrone Barugh who sees cases where others may see . . well, nothing really.
His latest foray, which achieved international news, involved Barugh booking and then canceling 58 Jetstar flights when he claimed back NZ$3,540 in Australian passenger movement charges, a tax included in the ticket price of flights out of Australia.
But The Spinoff were intrigued enough with Barugh, a former government lawyer, and his unconventional legal pursuits to send reporter Joel McManus to inquire about his Spilt Milk Law practice and the bizarre legal battles waged on behalf of underdogs and others, with an underlying crusading zeal to achieve justice in New Zealand and beyond.
Barugh is the founder and sole employee of Spilt Milk Law, gaining notoriety for his bizarre legal battles and TikTok presence, where he offers obscure and sometimes morally questionable legal advice.
He pitches himself as a laissez-faire jokester, but there is an underlying sincerity. He’s clearly leaning into his blokey, semi-ironic TikTok persona for me as we chat. Is he playing a character, or is this his real personality? “I think most of it’s me. It’s me outside of work more than me in work mode. If I’m having a work conversation, I have a very professional, very measured tone. I sound like some sort of private school dickhead.”The Spinoff
One of Barugh’s most prominent crusades was his attempt to enforce the all-but-forgotten Wellington Milk Supply Act 1919. This century-old law grants Wellington City Council a legal monopoly over all milk in the city, effectively making it illegal to sell or possess skim milk without a council license.
Barugh wrote to local supermarkets, informing them of their illegal milk sales, and even applied for a license to open a pop-up milkbar selling legal milk-based cocktails.
Barugh’s legal pursuits often blur the line between genuine legal arguments and humorous stunts. However, beneath his eccentric persona lies a sincere commitment to addressing issues of inequality and access to justice in the legal system.
Through Spilt Milk Law, he offers low-cost legal consultations, aiming to provide affordable advice to those who might not otherwise have access.
Additionally, Barugh is actively seeking registration as a lawyer in various territories, including the Solomon Islands, where he hopes to offer pro bono online consultations to address the shortage of legal professionals.
He currently has practising certificates for Pitcairn Islands, British Indian Ocean Territory, New South Wales and New Zealand.
While some may view him as a “disgrace to the legal profession,” Barugh’s unique approach has garnered a following among fellow lawyers and ‘curious bystanders’ to his campaigns, who appreciate his offbeat takes on the law.
Navigating the line between provocative antics and genuine legal advocacy is a high-risk pursuit, which leaves Barugh’s future endeavors as a source of intrigue and curiosity in the legal community.
