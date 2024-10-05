The Fatal Attraction Lawyer Helping Injury Law Firm Return to Profiability

Injury Law Firm’s Star Performer
A personal injury lawyer with vast experience in fatal injury accidents is playing a major role in turning around the fortunes of UK personal injury law firm HCC Solicitors.
Manchester-based personal injury firm HCC Solicitors is expanding its operations following a significant financial turnaround.
The firm reported a pre-tax profit of £1.2m for the year ending April 2023, with turnover increasing by nearly 30 percent to £10.5m and new moves, including those lead by Hollie Muckley, who joined the firm in 2023, are intended to push the firm into further profits.
Financial Recovery
This marks a notable recovery for HCC, which had experienced losses in the two preceding financial years, being a £260,000 loss in 2021 and a £143,000 loss in 2022.
The losses coincided with government reforms that reduced recoverable legal costs for low-value road traffic accident claims.
Strategic Adjustments
So what has changed?
HCC has implemented several strategic changes to improve its financial position including reducing the value of work in progress, decreasing creditor debts, increasing assets and reducing staff from 91 to 80 by the end of 2023.
The firm is now on the expansion path again with a new office in Plymouth and a new focus on life-changing injury and fatal accident cases.
Hollie Muckley, formerly of the firm’s London office, will lead the team in Plymouth and her considerable personal injury experience will be a major asset.
She has spent the past ten years representing the victims of high-profile international terrorism incidents, fatalities and life-changing injury and trauma cases.
Previously an in-house lawyer at Barts Health NHS Trust, the work gave her a unique perspective as a claimant lawyer into the Inquest procedures and legal strategies adopted by the NHS and medical professionals.
She also worked in the personal injury team handling the interests of insurance companies facing high-value claims and also workeddirectly for the Home Office in a complex and high-profile Public Inquiry.
London Office Expansion
The London office is also expanding with two senior associates recruited
Martin James, HCC director, stated: “This strategic move to launch an office in Plymouth builds on our national presence as we continue to grow our team of serious injury lawyers across the country”.
The firm’s leadership views these developments as part of a broader strategy to enhance its national presence and capabilities in handling serious injury cases.