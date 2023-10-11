Bob Jones – NoPunchesPulled – The Israeli Tragedy

Bob Jones – Our soon to be gone but certainly not grieved, hugely embarrassing joke Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, has issued an order on our behalf to both Hamas and the Israelis to cease fighting at once. That should sort them out, moreso as the head of the world’s largest pedophile outfit, namely the Pope, has also told them to desist. The deluded egos of Mahuta, the Pope (and others) in issuing such demands belies belief.
Back in the mid 1980s I wrote a newspaper column about this perpetual conflict. Specifically, I, an avid news reader, said I was not going to waste any more of my life reading about the constant outbursts of killing by both sides as I saw no end to it, not that is until ultimately Israel is destroyed.
However, this time is different by dint of the sheer scale of the Hamas attack and the tragic huge loss of mainly innocent lives on both sides.
The timing was possibly motivated by the year long anti-government mass protests in Israel which Hamas and its backers possibly saw as an opportune moment to act as they have. The odd thing about those protests is they’re against a move to give Parliament ultimate legal supremacy, exactly as here, in Australia, Canada and other democracies which is as it should be in a democracy.
When this current bout of killing temporarily peters out one after-effect I confidently predict, is a sizeable exodus from Israel, as has been the fate of Jews for 2000 years. That is the understandable pursuit of a safe haven to get on with their lives without existing in constant fear.
The tragedy of Israel is that it exists at all, albeit now too late to abandon.
The desire for a homeland was understandable, as it is with many other persecuted minority populations, but opting for Palestine by effectively displacing the locals was always a recipe for disaster.
The modern Zionist founder Theodor Herzl was a good man, open to suggestions where such a state might be located. The British offered him territory in Eastern Uganda which he wisely turned down. To dispose of the problem Britain, in league with France, offered Palestine, then under their control after the post-World War One collapse of the Turkish Ottoman Empire.
Absolutely no consideration was given to the locals who were treated abominably and over subsequent decades, systematically displaced from their homeland.
In the 1960s in Lebanon, I saw a concentration camp enclosing thousands of Palestinians ejected from their homeland to make way for the new Jewish state. What became of them I don’t know.
Subsequently, Israel has constantly failed to honour its various agreements on territory for the Arabs to establish a state, leading to its widespread condemnation. Life in Gaza had been hellish for the locals.
As I’ve written before, the perfect location for a Jewish state was in Paraguay, a potentially rich land desperate for migrants after a ludicrously ill-fated war which left the nation devoid of males over 12, nearly all having been killed, this reflected by a book I have entitled “Land of Woman”.
They would have been welcomed and with their energy would by now have established the richest nation in the world without the enormous waste on military expenditure that has marked their existence.
Indicative of the bitterness towards Israel in the Arab world was the report of an Egyptian policeman shooting dead some Israeli holiday-makers last week. I have an urgent meeting there in a fortnight and hope I’m not targeted as it’s not just Jews but supportive of Israel Americans in particular who are seen as part of the problem.
This battle will never go away.
Stalin created a very successful Jewish state centered on a pleasant Siberian city in the early 1930s. But the collapse of the Soviet Union saw its inhabitants, understandably fearful of chaos, which never in fact eventuated, flee westward to Georgia and from there to Israel.
In the post-war years as the true horror of the Nazi holocaust was revealed, Israel garnered world-wide support and sympathy.
But over the last few decades Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and particularly the forcibly impoverishment of Gaza and their seizure and continuing expansion into designated Arab land, has seen Israel become a pariah state in the eyes of the world, outside of America.
Perhaps it was undiplomatic in the circumstances but Sonny Bill Williams was 100% right in his comments.
For Israel to survive it will need to forfeit the Palestinian land its illegally seized in recent decades and encourage and assist creating a healthy Palestinian state.
The agreement with Egypt over four decades ago showed this is possible.
