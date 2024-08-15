The Mesothelioma Lawyer List: New York’s Winning Asbestos Attorneys

Mesothelioma Attorneys New York Winners List
Tom Borman, LawFuel contributing editor
Seeking the best mesothelioma lawyers in New York is always made easier with a Forbes List and for 2024 the company has provided just that.
New York ranks fourth in the U.S. for asbestos-related deaths, with significant numbers of deaths occurring in counties like Nassau, Erie, and Suffolk. It’s obvious that top mesothelioma lawyers are a top concern for those affected by asbestos issues and reflects the high interest in the law firms practising in the area.
Among the top lawyers in the area as selected by Forbes are Lisa Nathanson Busch, Jenna Kristal Egner, Robert Ellis, Robert I. Komitor, and William N. Papain.
One firm that has achieved significant verdicts in the area is Weitz & Luxenberg, who have achieved several multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for clients affected by asbestos exposure. Some of their notable cases include a $75 million settlement for a maintenance man’s wife and $53 million for a deceased brake mechanic and his family.
Simmons Hanly Conroy has a big reputation in mesothelioma claims. A national law firm with over 80 attorneys and founded by John Simmons (pictured) in 1999 it has a strong presence in New York it has recovered over $9.6 billion for clients affected by mesothelioma, including more than $215 million for families in New York. The firm secured a $15 million verdict in 2022 against Kaiser Gypsum on behalf of a mesothelioma victim.
Top Mesothelioma NY Law Firms
According to Asbestos.com, the top New York law firms specializing in mesothelioma claims are:
Weitz & Luxenberg – Long regarded as one of the top mesothelioma law practices in New York. Forty years’ experience and operating nationally.
Simmons Hanly Conroy – Also a leading firm in the area having recovered over $10 billion in asbestos-related claims. Also national in coverage.
Meirowitz & Wasserberg – The firm has 30 years’ combined experience handling asbestos-related legal claims
Nemeroff Law Firm – another mesothelioma lawsuit specialist with over $500 million in lawsuit recoveries under their belt, Nemeroff handles cases nationally.
Cooney & Conway – the firm is Chicago-based but handles New York and national cases regularly, focusing on defending or representing individuals and has special expertise in asbestos claims.
And Top Mesothelioma Lawyers
Danny Kraft
Danny Kraft, the Ohio native son of a steelworker has delivered some of the largest asbestos-related legal claims in New York including the $190 million verdict being the largest consolidated asbestos verdict in New York history. An attorney with Meirowitz & Wasserberg he has a list of leading cases to his name and has had multimillion-dollar trial verdicts in California, Delaware, and New York.
Lisa Busch
A top Simmons Hanly Conroy asbestos litigator, Lisa Busch makes the Forbes list this year and has been making top results for asbestos claims for over 30 years. Since 2000, she has represented over 30,000 clients in seeking compensation for asbestos-related claims. She has built an enviable reputation for her work and commitment to the area and is also a pro-bono evaluator for asbestos bankruptcy trusts.
Alani Golanski
Another Weitz & Luxenberg attorney, Golanski is director of the appellate litigation unit, specializing in Asbestos-Cancer and Toxic Environmental Tort litigation. A well known expert in appellate litigation, Golanski has secured numerous significant victories in product liability cases and the interpretation of complex judgment molding rules. Recently, Golanski won two significant appeals at the New York Court of Appeals, establishing stricter standards for protecting usable roof surfaces and advancing the rights of plaintiffs in asbestos-related harm cases against the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Amy E Garrett
Amy Garrett has over 22 years of litigation experience to her leadership role as assistant managing partner at Simmons Hanly Conroy where she has built a sign the firm has secured billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients. She became an asbestos trial team leader in 2007 and the firm’s first female partner in 2009.
Robert I Komitor
Levy Konigsberg senior partner LLP Robert I. Komitor serves as lead trial lawyer specializing in products liability, negligence, and mesothelioma cases for a long time. He has consistently won some of the highest damage awards in the nation. He was trial lawyer on the “New York Powerhouse” mesothelioma cases in the early 1990s and continues to handle major claims.
Joseph Williams
Joseph P. Williams runs his own law firm, the Williams Law Firm, and specializes in mesothelioma claims, having represented clients nationally, including handling consolidated trial groups of up to 10 such cases at a time, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in relief on their behalf. He has been recognized for his excellence and unwavering commitment to his clients by outlets such as Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and New York Super Lawyers.
Bonnie Steinwolf
An attorney with Meirowitz & Wasserberg, Bonnie Steinwolf has become a toxic torts expert handling hundreds of people injured through negligence or wrongdoing particularly in the area of asbestos exposure. She has been instrumental in the successful resolution of cases against suppliers and manufacturers of asbestos-containing talcum powder products which resulted in multi-million dollar settlements for the women who used these unsafe products.
The mesothelioma lawsuit arena is a relatively crowded one and the New York firms and lawyers here are not all necessarily based in New York, but they service the Big Apple and indeed for the most part, the entire country. It is a dynamic area with high competition but also one that requires some care to ensure the trial record and background rankings and ratings for the lawyers is going to work for you.
As with any personal injury issue you need to do your research, check the reviews and rating websites and the local Bar Association if necessary. But these attorneys are generally motivated by a desire to pursue their claims on your behalf with a genuine desire to achieve a just outcome.
If you have other attorneys in New York or elsewhere that you want to hear about or write about then let us know at LawFuel. We would love to hear.