The Power Lawyers in NZ Employment Law

Simpson Grierson Chair Phillipa Muir has been named as the market leader in the 2024 Doyles Guide.
She has argued employment law cases for many years and has long been regarded as one of the country’s top employment lawyers. She has handled work for the University of Auckland when the university undertook restructuring work and was also instructed by NZ Rugby to review the Black Ferns team and management issues.
She has written two books and undertaken considerable governance work, including acting as director or Delegat and chairing Fletcher Building’s employment education fund.
Among the preeminent employment law mentions in the list are Liz Coats, Bell Gully – Auckland; Kylie Dunn, Smith Dunn – Auckland; Susan Hornsby-Geluk, Dundas Street Employment Lawyers – Wellington; Hamish Kynaston, Buddle Findlay – Wellington; Stephen Langton, LangtonHudson – Auckland and Penny Swarbrick, SBM Legal – Auckland.
Other mentions:
Leading
Emma Butcher, BE Employment Law – Auckland
Andrew Caisley, Kiely Thompson Caisley – Auckland
Peter Chemis, Buddle Findlay – Wellington
Peter Cranney, Oakley Moran – Wellington
Steph Dyhrberg, Dyhrberg Drayton – Wellington
David France, Kiely Thompson Caisley – Auckland
Peter Kiely, Kiely Thompson Caisley – Auckland
Mere King, Buddle Findlay – Auckland
Charlotte Parkhill, Dentons – Auckland
Gillian Service, MinterEllison Rudd Watts – Auckland
Bridget Smith, Smith Dunn – Auckland
Recommended
Sherridan Cook, Buddle Findlay – Auckland
Daniel Erickson, Tompkins Wake – Auckland
Angela Evans, BE Employment Law – Auckland
Jude Hardacre, MinterEllisonRuddWatts – Auckland
Jessie Lapthorne, Duncan Cotterill – Auckland
Simon Lapthorne, Kiely Thompson Caisley – Auckland
AJ Lodge, Anderson Lloyd – Christchurch
Matthew McGoldrick, SBM Legal – Auckland
Michael Quigg, Quigg Partners – Wellington
Rebecca Rendle, Simpson Grierson – Auckland
Jim Roberts, Hesketh Henry – Auckland
Margaret Robins, Workplace Law – Auckland
Laura Scampion, DLA Piper – Auckland
Blair Scotland, Dundas Street Employment Lawyers – Wellington
Andrew Shaw, Lane Neave – Christchurch