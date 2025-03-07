The Role of AI In Marketing

CoSchedule AI Marketing Report
Executive Summary
AI has transitioned from an optional technology to an essential competitive tool in marketing, including legal marketing. Based on survey data from over 1,000 marketing professionals, this report highlights how AI is transforming marketing strategies, roles, and processes across industries, with specific implications for law firm marketers.
Key Findings Relevant to Legal Marketing
- Widespread Adoption: 85% of marketers use AI for content creation, a function equally valuable for creating legal thought leadership, client alerts, and practice area content.
- Performance Advantage: AI users are 25% more likely to report marketing success than non-users, suggesting significant potential for law firms to improve client acquisition metrics.
- Competitive Edge: Nearly 75% of marketers believe AI provides a competitive advantage—critical in the increasingly competitive legal services market.
- Integration Momentum: Only 3.98% of companies are unwilling to integrate AI, indicating that law firms resisting adoption risk falling behind competitors.
- Time Efficiency: AI saves marketers over 5 hours weekly on average—valuable time that legal marketers could redirect toward client-focused and relationship-building activities.
- Content Acceleration: 84% report AI improved the speed of delivering high-quality content, addressing the need for timely legal updates and thought leadership.
- Future Investment: 9 out of 10 marketers plan to increase AI integration in 2025, with nearly 60% expecting to increase spending on AI tools.
Primary Benefits for Law Firm Marketers
- Scaling content production across multiple practice areas
- Increasing efficiency in marketing operations
- Reducing costs while maintaining quality
- Maintaining team size while increasing output (84% report no team size reductions)
- Enhancing productivity (83% of AI users report increased productivity)
Notable Concerns
- Privacy considerations (particularly relevant for confidential legal information)
- Lack of technical expertise
- Implementation costs
Implications for Legal Marketing Strategy
Law firm marketers should prioritize AI integration to remain competitive, focusing on tools that address specific legal marketing challenges while maintaining ethical standards and data privacy compliance.
The full report can be downloaded here