In the annals of legal misadventure, Australian lawyer Brad Haden Frost has carved out a niche all his own. Faced with the awkward task of sacking his legal assistant, Ms K, Frost decided to soften the blow by inventing a helpful contact-let’s call him “Mr D”-who was supposedly on the lookout for fresh legal talent. The only problem? Mr D existed solely in Frost’s inbox.
In a performance worthy of a West End farce, Frost began sending emails to himself, posing as Mr D. These missives were full of suspiciously glowing praise for Frost’s business acumen-because if you’re going to invent a reference, why not make it flattering? He even insisted all correspondence remain off the books, like some sort of legal MI6 operation.
Ms K, none the wiser, dutifully sent her CV to the phantom Mr D. When she eventually contacted the real Mr D’s law firm, the penny dropped: not only did Mr D have no idea who she was, but he’d never heard of Frost either. The real Mr D, presumably baffled and a little amused, suggested the whole thing be reported.
Frost, caught red-handed, tried to pin the blame on a random “Mr S” and argued there was “no benefit” to his elaborate charade-therefore, he couldn’t possibly have done it. The authorities, showing the patience of saints, disagreed. Frost was found guilty of professional misconduct and recommended for striking off.
The moral? If you’re tempted to invent a helpful friend in your hour of need, maybe just buy yourself a pint and keep your emails to yourself. It’s less embarrassing-and you’ll keep your job.