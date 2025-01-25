This Lawyer’s Career Move Could Shake Up the Pacific Northwest’s Tech Scene

Holland & Knight has appointed Scott MacCormack as a partner in their Corporate, M&A and Securities Practice Group, which will expand the firm’s presence in the Pacific Northwest, particularly in Seattle.
MacCormack, known for his expertise in business transactions, M&A, and finance, brings a unique blend of skills to the table. Interestingly, he has a track record of nurturing startups from their inception through various funding stages, showcasing his ability to identify creative financing options.
MacCormack’s experience spans diverse industries, including energy tech, clean technology, and aerospace. His move to Holland & Knight marks a significant shift in his career, having previously served as a managing partner at Davis Wright Tremaine.
The Holland & Knight press release is below –
TAMPA, Fla. (January 23, 2025) – Holland & Knight has bolstered its Corporate, M&A and Securities Practice Group with the addition of Scott MacCormack as partner. Mr. MacCormack, a well-known Seattle-based lawyer and leader, focuses his practice on business transactions, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and finance.
“Scott’s arrival delivers a strong opportunity for our Firm to establish a larger presence in the greater Pacific Northwest, extending our already significant operations in Portland. It will enhance the Firm’s position on the West Coast,” said Holland & Knight Chair and Chief Executive Officer Bob Grammig. “In addition to his very impressive corporate practice, he has a proven track record of attracting, retaining and mentoring lawyers. We are confident that Scott will significantly contribute to our continued growth and success.”
“With a first-rate reputation as a transactional lawyer and extensive experience in key industries that Holland & Knight is highly active in, such as energy and technology, Scott is a terrific addition to our Corporate, M&A and Securities practice,” said Stephen Dietrich, practice group leader for the Firm’s Corporate Central/West group. “The Pacific Northwest is home to numerous innovative companies in industries that align well with our Firm’s areas of strength. His work with these companies will help elevate our practice and drive success in this dynamic region.”
Mr. MacCormack partners with his clients to identify creative funding and financing options to support their transactional goals. He has significant experience representing energy, energy tech, clean technology, infrastructure, maritime and aerospace companies. Mr. MacCormack has represented several successful startups from formation through initial seed funding and venture capital financing rounds. He also serves as principal outside counsel to several businesses.
Prior to joining Holland & Knight, Mr. MacCormack was a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, where he previously served as managing partner. He is admitted to practice in New York and Washington.
“I am excited to join the outstanding team at Holland & Knight. The Firm’s commitment to strategic growth, along with its collaborative culture and strong capabilities across a variety of practices and sectors, make it an ideal destination for this new stage of my career,” said Mr. MacCormack. “I look forward to continuing my work supporting clients in navigating complex M&A and financing opportunities. I’m also eager to contribute to Holland & Knight’s ongoing growth and success on the West Coast and will leverage its resources to deliver creative, impactful solutions for our clients.”
Mr. MacCormack is consistently recognized as a top lawyer in the area of Energy & Natural Resources by Chambers USA. He is also recognized for Energy Law and Corporate Law by The Best Lawyers in America.
He earned a J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. degree from Columbia University.
Recently recognized as the Private Equity Law Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network, Holland & Knight regularly ranks among the leading M&A and private equity law firms in reputable, benchmarking league tables published by Bloomberg, LSEG, Mergermarket, PitchBook and The Deal. Through the HK Deal FlowSM program, Holland & Knight facilitates deal leads for clients and prospective clients by matching acquisition or capital raising opportunities with buyers and investors.