Three Paul Hastings Lawyers Named Among Latin America’s 2023 “Top 100 Female Lawyers” by Latinvex

Paul Hastings Energy and Infrastructure partner Elicia Ling, Securities and Capital Markets partner Grissel Mercado, and Securities and Capital Markets Of Counsel Maria Marulanda Larsen have been named among Latin America’s 2023 “Top 100 Female Lawyers” by Latinvex. Ms. Ling was recognized for Energy and Project Finance, and Ms. Mercado and Ms. Larsen were recognized for Capital Markets.
Latinvex recognizes top female attorneys from international law firms that are involved in the legal business in Latin America. The 11th annual ranking includes 100 attorneys across 15 categories, including Arbitration & Litigation, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, Corporate/M&A, Energy, FCPA & Fraud, and Project Finance and other areas of expertise, such as Aviation, Environment, Intellectual Property, Labor, Mining, Real Estate, Tax, and Trade & Sanctions.
