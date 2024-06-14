Top Dealmaker: Mark Forman from MinterEllisonRuddWatts

>> New Zealand’s Best Law Jobs Here
MinterEllisonRuddWatts Corporate Partner Mark Forman has been recognised as a leading M&A dealmaker in the inaugural Dealmakers of the Year List published by NZ Lawyer today.
The Dealmakers of the Year List details the 25 most influential and standout dealmakers from across Australia and New Zealand.
MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chief Executive, Andrew Poole says this recognition underlines Mark’s reputation for advising local and international clients on many of New Zealand’s most complex and high-profile deals.
“Mark’s is sought after by large local and international corporates and private equity firms seeking his expertise in the most complex transactions. He is highly regarded by many leading investment bankers as their go-to lawyer and is a renowned expert in forestry, media, transport and healthcare transactions. This excellent trans-Tasman recognition is well deserved.”
Mark Forman’s deals in 2023 included advising on:
- L’Oréal’s AUD3.7 billion acquisition of Aēsop
- ANZ Bank’s acquisition of Dot Loves Data
- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s (ADIA) NZX block trade sale of 15% of the shares in Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited
- Global Forest Partners’ sale of its North Island forestry estate to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
- Waterman Capital’s sale of Fusion5 to BGH Capital
- Bupa’s sale of a collection of its care home facilities
- Horizon Energy Group’s acquisition of the AE Smith business from Downers
Mark Forman’s talent and skill for closing the most complicated deals also earned him an Excellence Award in the New Zealand Dealmaker of the Year at the Australasian Law Awards in 2020.
Nominees for the Dealmakers of the Year list were evaluated based on the quantity, quality, importance, and innovativeness of their deal involvement during the 2023 calendar year. Judges also considered noteworthy initiatives and testimonials from clients.