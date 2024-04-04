Top Law School Rankings – US News & World Report Rankings

Leave a Comment / Law Schools, Law Job News, Law schools /
Top Law School Rankings - US News & World Report Rankings

AbovetheLaw has released their early copy of the US top law school rankings, due out next week. The details have Stanford and Yale at Number 1.

ATL say that the US News methodology does not appear to have altered much notwithstanding the uproar that has ensued following their rankings methodology.

As predicted by law school ranking experts, the University of Virginia has climbed up to No. 4 and there are numerous ties with a four-way tie at no. 4, three-way for no. 9 and a tie for no. 14. The rankings are pretty much in accord with what the experts have predicted.

Law School2024 Ranking+/- from 2023
Stanford University1
Yale University1
University of Chicago3
Duke University4+1
Harvard University4+1
University of Pennsylvania4
University of Virginia4+4
Columbia University8
New York University9-4
Northwestern University9+1
University of Michigan9+1
University of California–Berkeley12-2
University of California–Los Angeles13+1
Cornell University14-1
Georgetown University14+1
University of Minnesota16
University of Texas–Austin16
Washington University in St. Louis16+4
Vanderbilt University19-3
University of Georgia20
University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill20+2
Notre Dame University20+7
University of Southern California20-4
Boston University24+3
Wake Forest University25-3

Did You Also See . . ?

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top