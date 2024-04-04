Top Law School Rankings – US News & World Report Rankings

AbovetheLaw has released their early copy of the US top law school rankings, due out next week. The details have Stanford and Yale at Number 1.
ATL say that the US News methodology does not appear to have altered much notwithstanding the uproar that has ensued following their rankings methodology.
As predicted by law school ranking experts, the University of Virginia has climbed up to No. 4 and there are numerous ties with a four-way tie at no. 4, three-way for no. 9 and a tie for no. 14. The rankings are pretty much in accord with what the experts have predicted.
|Law School
|2024 Ranking
|+/- from 2023
|Stanford University
|1
|–
|Yale University
|1
|–
|University of Chicago
|3
|–
|Duke University
|4
|+1
|Harvard University
|4
|+1
|University of Pennsylvania
|4
|–
|University of Virginia
|4
|+4
|Columbia University
|8
|–
|New York University
|9
|-4
|Northwestern University
|9
|+1
|University of Michigan
|9
|+1
|University of California–Berkeley
|12
|-2
|University of California–Los Angeles
|13
|+1
|Cornell University
|14
|-1
|Georgetown University
|14
|+1
|University of Minnesota
|16
|–
|University of Texas–Austin
|16
|–
|Washington University in St. Louis
|16
|+4
|Vanderbilt University
|19
|-3
|University of Georgia
|20
|–
|University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
|20
|+2
|Notre Dame University
|20
|+7
|University of Southern California
|20
|-4
|Boston University
|24
|+3
|Wake Forest University
|25
|-3