Top New Zealand Law Jobs This Week – And The Australian Law Firm Seeking Kiwi Lawyers

From family law to in-house counsel with a leading healthcare supplier
Among the top New Zealand law jobs on offer this week from the leading NZ law jobs network at LawFuel are roles ranging from in-house jobs to Australian recruiters seeking New Zealand lawyers to move to new opportunities in the lucky country.
Oceania Healthcare has a major opportunity for a Senior Legal Counsel who wants to enjoy a varied role, quality work and all the benefits of being a key member of this high performing legal team. This role reports to the Group General Counsel and will assist in the provision of legal and regulatory advice to the whole business. See the role details here.
Gallaway Cook Allan is a large Otago-based full-service law firm with offices in Dunedin and Wanaka, where the small office is thriving with ample work and the firms seeks a lawyer to join the team. See the details.
The job recruitment offer from Australia comes from major Big Law firm Allens, who are actively seeking to recruit kiwi lawyers. While many kiwi lawyers have moved to Australia the ongoing efforts to build legal resources using New Zealand lawyers has always been a factor taken into account by many lawyers seeking new opportunities.
Another major opportunity is with an Auckland law firm, based in Newmarket, where the small prosperous firm handling commercial, property and private client work is seeking a talented lawyer to work and build a great career.
One of Wellington’s leading family lawyers is also seeking two family lawyers to join the team in the capital to handle a wide range of interesting and challenging family law work.
And in Hamilton a litigation law firm, Stace Hammond, is seeking a lawyer to handle a range of litigation law work, as well as insolvency, commercial litigation, trust and estates work. Stace Hammond have a top reputation for support and providing exemplary legal services.
The continued range of top New Zealand law jobs on the LawFuel Jobs Network provides major opportunities for lawyers seeking new opportunities in 2024. The roles can also be seen on LawFuel’s NZ Law Job social media pages on Facebook and LinkedIn.