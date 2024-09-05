Top Pegasus Scholar starts secondment at Bankside Chambers

Bankside is delighted to have Ian Cooper on a three-month secondment from Kings Chambers in the UK.
Ian Cooper has been awarded a scholarship by the Pegasus Scholarship Trust, which provides opportunities for gifted young barristers to visit and practise in other jurisdictions, including New Zealand.
Each year, New Zealand hosts up to three Pegasus scholars, with reciprocal placements for New Zealand barristers in the UK.
Ian graduated with a first-class honours degree and a master’s in law from Cambridge University in 2018. He served as a Court of Appeal clerk in the UK and joined Kings Chambers in 2020. Ian has a broad commercial practice with particular experience in property, banking and finance, insolvency and restructuring, general commercial litigation and probate disputes.
Outside of the law, Ian is a passionate sports enthusiast, and has represented his country at the British Triathlon Championships.
Bankside Barrister Jason Goodall KC was struck by Ian’s expertise and accomplishments, leading him to arrange Ian’s placement with Bankside.
“Ian is hugely impressive and a pleasure to have in Chambers,” says Jason Goodall KC. “He is already working on a range of different matters and is looking forward to experiencing some of our outdoor lifestyle. This is also a great opportunity to strengthen relationships with our colleagues in the UK.”
Kings Chambers was founded in Manchester in 1946 and is today ranked as one of the UK’s leading sets of civil barristers. The set now comprises over 120 barristers, including 24 King’s Counsel, offering advisory, litigation, and advocacy services.