Travers Smith Elects New Senior Partner

Travers Smith LLP has announced today the election of Andrew Gillen as the firm’s new Senior Partner with effect from 1 January 2024. Andrew will succeed Siân Keall who has held the post of Acting Senior Partner since early 2023. Siân will continue to be a member of the Partnership Board until her final term ends in June 2024.
Andrew Gillen is recognised as a market-leading advisor in relation to Corporate M&A and has acted as Head of the Travers Smith Corporate M&A and ECM Group for several years.
Under Andrew’s leadership, complex cross-border M&A has become a core focus of the firm’s strategy. Andrew has previously sat on the Partnership Board, including throughout the Covid pandemic years, and is Head of the firm’s International Board, where he has played a pivotal role in formalising the firm’s approach to international work, including the launch of the international secondment programme, and has developed a strong international client base, regularly advising non-UK companies on cross-border transactions and on investments into the UK.
Outside his client work, Andrew led the establishment of the firm’s PRIME work-experience scheme, identifying the original participating schools and developing and leading the programme for several years.
The firm is also delighted to announce the appointment of Heather Gagen as Head of Dispute Resolution, Tim Gilbert as Head of the Employment, and Susie Daykin as Head of Pensions, effective from 1 January 2024.
Heather Gagen succeeds Rob Fell, Tim Gilbert succeeds Ed Mills, and Susie Daykin succeeds Daniel Gerring, all of whom have come to the end of their maximum terms as Head of Department.
Travers Smith’s Managing Partner Edmund Reed said:
“Many congratulations to Andrew on his appointment as our next Senior Partner. We have known each other for a long time having worked closely as corporate partners and sat on the Partnership Board together. We have both spent a large portion of our careers at Travers Smith and share a joint passion for the firm’s values and culture, which continues to set us apart from our competitors.
I am very much looking forward to working with Andrew to navigate the next stage of the firm’s evolution and push forwards with our plans for the future. I would also like to thank Siân for taking up the role of Acting Senior Partner earlier this year – she has done an outstanding job. The firm is in a much stronger position as a result of her sage counsel and I’m grateful that she will continue as a member of our Partnership Board until next summer.
I would also like to congratulate Heather Gagen, Tim Gilbert and Susie Daykin on their appointments, and thank Rob Fell, Ed Mills and Daniel Gerring for their tenures as Heads of Department – they have all done great jobs leading their teams and they hand over to fantastic successors.”
Travers Smith’s current Acting Senior Partner Siân Keall said:
“Andrew will do a fantastic job as Senior Partner and I look forward to seeing him working alongside Edmund to spur the firm forwards in our strategic ambitions.”
Andrew Gillen commented: “Travers Smith is amongst the very best places in the world to be a lawyer, combining a strong and successful business with a supportive, collaborative and entrepreneurial culture. I am very proud and excited to become our Senior Partner and grateful for the support of my fellow partners.
As Senior Partner, one of my first priorities will be to retain and enhance our position as a leading independent UK law firm operating internationally. We will continue to develop our core areas of international asset management, complex transactions and global disputes and investigations, whilst seeking to further develop our corporate and institutional client relationships. I look forward to working with all of our partners to further strengthen our business and in delivering outstanding results for our clients.”
It will be a huge honour to lead this special firm alongside Edmund, I am grateful for the trust shown by our partners and excited about our prospects as a firm.”