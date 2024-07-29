Truck Accident Attorneys Near Me: File a Claim Promptly With Truck Crash Lawyers

Commercial truck accidents are unique from other auto crashes. Coming in contact with these large, heavy vehicles will likely result in severe injuries and substantial damages for other motorists.
This will mean substantial compensation if your rights are protected from the moment the incident occurs. Reach out to truck crash attorneys near me so a lawyer can immediately file a claim and begin investigating.
The professional will collect vital evidence from the scene and communicate with the insurance carriers, the other driver, and key witnesses. How you react will depend on your injuries and whether you can remain at the scene.
Protect Your Right Following a Commercial Truck Crash
Immediately following a crash with a commercial truck, the other motorists will likely suffer severe injuries. In that case, you will be removed from the scene to receive proper medical care, which limits the chance of preserving evidence.
Contacting a truck accident attorney or having a loved one reach out to a lawyer immediately is essential so the professional can immediately investigate the crash. Visit https://money.com/how-to-find-truck-accident-lawyer/ for tips on finding the best truck accident lawyer.
If emergency personnel find you don’t need immediate care, it’s in your best interest to take a few steps to gather evidence before the scene is disturbed.
Photograph the site
Accidents must be cleared immediately to protect motorists traveling on the roadways. This will mean necessary evidence is lost. Act quickly by taking photos of anything that could prove relevant to a claim.
This will include the road conditions, each vehicle’s damages, the weather conditions, resultant debris or skid marks, any details to support a case. An attorney will need as much documentation as you can obtain when reviewing the accident details if they could not see the scene for themselves.
Exchange details with the other driver
Whether the accident involves a commercial truck accident or another auto, exchanging information with the other motorist is essential. The primary difference with a truck driver is you’ll need detailed information to file a claim.
These details include the tag number for the truck and trailer (could be different), the driver’s personal information, insurance coverage, the trucking company details unless self-employed, and attached photos of any damage.
Speak with key witnesses
Key witnesses can support the evidence collected from the scene. An attorney will use evidence and testimony from witnesses as the foundation for their case. Witnesses will provide their perspectives on the course of events. Record (if permitted) or write down their version of the accident.
Ask that they provide their name and contact information if you or your truck accident lawyer needs to follow up as part of the claim process.
Provide a statement to the police
The police should be notified of an accident regardless of the severity. You won’t know how severe your injuries might be right away. They could become worse as time passes.
Accidents involving a commercial truck need the police on the scene since these are usually more serious and complicated than incidents between standard vehicles. The police can help recreate the events leading to the incident and determine the motorist likely at fault.
The police report is a key document when filing a claim. The attorney will want to speak with the officer in charge of the investigation and review the incident report.
Medical treatment is a priority
Commercial trucks are massive equipment. When these comes in contact with a traditional motor vehicle, the likelihood of severe injuries is higher, as is the potential for substantial property damages.
Drivers will receive an emergency medical assessment at the scene but should follow through with care at the hospital or see a primary care physician immediately following the incident.
While initially the injuries, emergency personnel could determine the injuries to be minor, they can become worse over time.
A thorough medical record will not only protect your legal rights but also support a damage claim and prove the extent of injury.
Insurance carrier report
Typically, motorists have roughly 30 days to report an accident to their insurance carrier. You want to do this immediately following the crash to ensure the applicable coverage is received.
The at-fault motorist’s carrier will be responsible for the majority of damages; however, your provider could cover some of the loss until there’s a settlement for your claim.
Final Thought
Reaching out to a truck accident lawyer immediately following a crash with a commercial vehicle is critical to protecting your rights.
The attorney will work diligently to ensure fair and reasonable settlements for injuries and property damages incurred in the incident. Go here to learn the advantages of hiring an attorney following a truck crash.
Legal counsel will be better prepared for claim settlement with prompt attention to the case. The professional can readily recover evidence and speak with key witnesses while the events are fresh in their minds. This establishes a foundation for a solid case on your behalf and advises you on protecting your rights.
Source: Munley Law, Allentown, PA