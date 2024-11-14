UK Firm Hill Dickinson Celebrates Profits, New Associates and Offices

UK commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has celebrated both profits and new senior associate appointments this month. The firm, based in Liverpool, enjoyed its seventh consecutive year of growth.
The firm has expanded its three main business groups and opened new offices, turning over £145.5m in the year ended 30 April 2024, up from £129.5m in the prior year.
This included UK turnover of £127.2m, which is a 14 percent rise from the previous year.
Hill Dickinson’s profits available for distribution to all members rose by 13 percent to £54m, and the headcount passed 1000 for the first time.
During the period, growth was recorded across business services, health and marine, and trade.
The latest elevations in the firm were announced in the media statement shown below –
November promotions round sees Hill Dickinson elevate 19 to senior associate and legal director roles
Leading law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the promotion of 18 associates to senior associate in the firm’s annual November promotions round. One further promotion, of senior associate Harriet Adgie, to legal director, makes the total up to 19.
The promotions are spread across a number of the firm’s offices both in the UK and internationally, including in Piraeus and Monaco. Over two thirds (72%) of the latest promotions are female.
Commenting on the promotions, Hill Dickinson chief executive Craig Scott said:
“It gives me great pleasure to announce the promotion of 19 of our people to the next level in their career with us at Hill Dickinson. We have always been a firm that aims to nurture homegrown talent and people our business at every level with an exciting mix of legal practitioners from a wide variety of backgrounds. With every promotions round, we are seeing more and more evidence of that.
“We have closed our latest financial year by marking a seventh year of continuous growth, and the promotion of these 19 lawyers recognises the part they have played in that success. My warmest congratulations, and those of my fellow board members, to each of them.”