UK Law – Keystone Law Welcomes Eight Partners

Keystone Law is delighted to welcome eight partners to the firm. Elaine Nolan, Carl Rohsler, Nick Alfillé, David Thompson, Jo Bewley, Felicity Sergeant, Emma Loveday-Hill, and Daniel Rose will add to the firm’s highly established Commercial, Corporate, Employment, Family, Intellectual Property, Residential Property, Commercial Property, and Restructuring & Insolvency practices.
James Knight, Founder and CEO of Keystone Law, said:
“Keystone’s latest round of new joiners showcases the talent and quality of lawyers the firm continues to attract. I am thrilled to welcome eight partners to Keystone, whose impressive expertise will enhance our overall client experience.”
The new joiners are:
Elaine Nolan – Restructuring & Insolvency
Elaine has an industry-leading specialism in real estate leasehold restructuring.
She has significant experience in the retail and consumer sector and previously led the restructurings of Cineworld, WeWork, Homebase, Wilko, NCP, Pizza Express, International Currency Exchange, Casual Dining Group, Ann Summers, All Saints, Travelodge, Mothercare Plc, Mamas & Papas, Paperchase, and Toys ‘R’ Us.
Elaine was a Partner at Kirkland & Ellis prior to joining Keystone.
Carl Rohsler – Intellectual Property
Carl is a specialist intellectual property lawyer and a leading expert on gambling law. His practice covers the full range of IP work, including both contentious and non-contentious matters involving trade marks and designs, copyright, patents and confidential information.
His clients include Gaming Realms plc, The Health Lottery, Telegraph Media Group, SongTradr, Carabao Energy Drinks, ITV plc, and Jumbo Interactive pty.
Carl joins Keystone from Memery Crystal where he was a Partner and Head of Commercial, IP and Technology.
Nick is a corporate lawyer specialising in mergers and acquisitions, equity fundraisings, joint ventures and corporate restructurings. He also has expertise in private equity transactions and regularly advises management teams in PE- and VC-backed businesses.
His clients range from founders, entrepreneurs and family offices to multinational corporates, and his work encompasses a variety of sectors including financial services, technology, retail, leisure, and corporate real estate.
Nick was a Partner and Head of Corporate at Memery Crystal before he joined Keystone.
David advises on all aspects of family law, with a wealth of knowledge in the more complex financial divorces as well as intractable disputes involving children issues.
He also has a great deal of expertise in drafting and breaking pre-nuptial agreements, both in the UK and abroad. Additionally, David advises on trust and wills disputes and every aspect of cohabiting relationship breakdowns.
David joins Keystone from Seddons, where he was a Partner.
Jo Bewley – Commercial Property
Jo is a commercial property lawyer with over 20 years of experience specialising in real estate finance, the healthcare sector and social housing. She acts for both landlord and tenants as well as the specialised area of acting for care providers in acquiring and disposing of care homes, while also representing specialised banking teams in this sector.
Before moving to Keystone, Jo was Deputy Managing Partner and Head of Property Services at BPE Solicitors.
Felicity Sergeant – Residential Property
Felicity is a residential property lawyer predominantly specialising in the country house market but is also highly experienced in acting for buyers and sellers in prime central London.
Felicity joins Keystone having been a Partner at Streathers Solicitors.
Emma Loveday-Hill – Employment
Emma is an employment lawyer, with extensive experience advising clients on all employment law and human resources-related matters.
She also has a strong background in data protection and privacy, advising clients on a range of issues relating to privacy and data protection law, including policies and legislative compliance, data subject rights, data breaches, and international data transfers.
Emma was a Partner at Prettys before moving to Keystone.
Daniel Rose – Corporate and Commercial
Daniel is a corporate and commercial lawyer who has extensive experience in providing strategic legal advice to global organisations, high-growth businesses and family offices.
He has particular expertise in corporate transactions including M&A, JVs and funding rounds in addition to advising on a range of commercial agreements.
Prior to joining Keystone, Daniel was General Counsel at Dorfman Family Office.