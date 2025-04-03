The Great Law Firm Rebellion Sees Young Associates Stage Unprecedented Exodus Over Trump Deals

Leave a Comment / Big Law, Headlining, US Law / / By
Biglaw departures

In the marble-lined corridors of legal power, a rebellion is brewing over the 'Trump deals' being made by biglaw firms targeted by the administration in recent weeks.

Associates at two of America's most prestigious law firms are doing what many might have thought to have been the unthinkable—resigning from coveted positions that pay north of $220,000 annually to protest their firms' Faustian bargains with President Trump, marking perhaps the most significant crisis of conscience Big Law has faced in a generation.

Subscribe to keep reading

This post is free to read but only available to subscribers. Join today to get access to all posts.

Related Posts:

Read More

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top