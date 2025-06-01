Denver-based nonprofits are now eligible to apply for funding
Washington, DC – The Venable Foundation announced today the distribution of $817,500 in grants to 112 nonprofits across the U.S. Additionally, nonprofits in Denver are now eligible to submit applications to receive funding, marking the office’s one-year firm anniversary.
Total grants include:
- $252,500 to 31 organizations in Washington, DC
- $180,000 to 24 organizations in Baltimore
- $225,000 to 32 organizations in New York City
- $65,000 to 9 organizations in Los Angeles
- $25,000 to 3 organizations in Miami
- $22,500 to 5 organizations in Chicago
- $47,500 to 8 organizations in San Francisco
“These nonprofits are doing great work in our communities every day, and we are excited to support their efforts,” said Michael Bigley, director of the Venable Foundation. “We are also excited to celebrate our Denver office’s one-year tenure by inviting organizations within the city to apply for funding.”
Financial grants are given to nonprofits that align with one of the firm’s eight focus areas—arts and culture, education, environment, health, human services, legal services, workforce development, and youth impact—and are in a city where the firm operates. While grant amounts may vary, the average amount given is $10,000. For a complete list of grantees, click here.
The Venable Foundation recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. It is one of the oldest law firm foundations in the United States and is ranked as one of the most charitable. The partners of Venable LLP proudly fund the Foundation.
Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 900 professionals across the country, in California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients’ objectives in the United States and around the globe. Venable advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.Venable.com/.