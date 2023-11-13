Veteran business litigator Peter Jordan joins Mayer Brown’s Houston office

Houston and Los Angeles, November 13, 2023 – Mayer Brown announced today that seasoned litigator Peter Jordan has joined the firm as a partner in its Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice in Houston, further expanding the office’s commercial litigation and trial capabilities. Experienced and licensed in both California and Texas, Peter joins from Huntsman Corporation, a publicly-traded multinational manufacturer and marketer of chemical products, where he served as associate general counsel and head of global litigation.
“Peter has spent the better part of two decades litigating strategic, high-value cases across the US and abroad and he adds immediate firepower to the deep team of litigators in our Houston office,” said Charles Kelley, the Houston office Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice leader. “With an uncommon blend of experience in the courtroom and advising apex clients, Peter brings an aggressive, results-oriented approach to litigation that perfectly complements the firm’s existing capabilities and will deliver immediate value to our clients in Texas and worldwide.”
Prior to joining Mayer Brown, Peter spent the last five years in the litigation group at Huntsman, including the last two years as associate general counsel and head of global litigation. During Peter’s tenure, the Texas-based multinational chemical company secured nearly $800 million in settlements and judgments over the course of two high-profile lawsuits. In the last year, Peter also took over global responsibility for Huntsman’s Ethics & Compliance program, overseeing the company’s internal investigations and the development and deployment of corporate policies.
“My time in-house has been invaluable and incredibly rewarding, but I’m excited to return to private practice with Mayer Brown,” said Peter. “Mayer Brown has everything I looked for in a firm when I was on the client side—a global footprint, breadth and depth of experience in virtually every major industry, and bona fide, dyed-in-the-wool trial lawyers. And when you realize how fully-integrated and collaborative the firm is, you know the full weight and capability of the firm will be there to support your clients.”
Peter spent the first decade of his career at an international law firm’s Los Angeles office, where he represented numerous Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and Global 500 clients in all phases of sophisticated litigation, arbitration and complex corporate disputes. Peter has represented clients in various industries, including the technology, chemicals, banking, manufacturing and insurance sectors, among others.
Neil Wasserstrom, the managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Houston office, added,
“Peter not only brings a track record of litigation success, but his experienced-based understanding of what clients want and will need in this particularly challenging time for businesses across industries—both in the litigation context and beyond—makes him immensely valuable to our office, firm, and clients.”