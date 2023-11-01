Video Games Law Partner Joins Reed Smith

Reed Smith expands its gaming practice with the arrival of a leading video games and AI lawyer
WASHINGTON – Reed Smith announced today that video games lawyer Stuart Irvin has joined the firm’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. He will be the co-chair of the firm’s global Video Games & Esports practice, along with Paris-based partner Sophie Goossens. Irvin joins Reed Smith from Covington & Burling, where he was the founder of that firm’s video games and esports practice.
“Gaming is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in the entertainment industry, with revenues that exceed those of both the film and music industries,” said Elle Todd, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group. “Reed Smith already has one of the top practices in this field, and Stuart’s arrival gives us the ability to serve all clients in the industry, from the biggest AAA game publishers to the smallest developers of quirky indie games.”
Irvin was recognized in Variety’s 2022 and 2020 Legal Impact Reports as a top business lawyer working in entertainment and media, particularly for his role in advising Activision-Blizzard on the formation of the Call of Duty esports league, and Tencent for an Honor of Kings esports league. Irvin has written and lectured extensively on AI adoption at the enterprise level and has a particular focus on AI and video games.
“We are excited to welcome Stuart to our team,” said Lesley Reynolds, the Washington office managing partner. “We specifically sought out Stuart to help guide our clients through a period of unprecedented challenges and opportunities in the gaming industry.”
Goossens, the co-chair of the Video Games & Esports practice, said: “We are approaching a point in the industry where video games will evolve into more immersive platforms that are powered by AI technologies and driven by new monetization tools and business methods. Stuart’s unique knowledge of AI combined with his deep experience in the gaming industry will make him a great addition to our team.”
About Reed Smith
Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. With an inclusive culture and innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that drive better outcomes for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex disputes, transactions, and regulatory matters. Now celebrating more than 140 years of service, our firm spans 31 offices with 3,000 people, including 1,700 lawyers.
For more information, please visit www.reedsmith.com.