Wellington Law Firm Links To Global Giant

Wellington boutique disputes resolution firm Darroch Forrest is to join international insurance and litigation firm Kennedys.
Darroch Forrest will operate under the Kennedy’s name from 1 October.
Kennedy’s in New Zealand has specialised in insurance work with an existing office in Auckland, as well as developing work in litigation, disputes, real estate and related areas.
Darroch Forrest have three partners working from the Wellington office and was co-founded by Alistair Darroch (pictured) with a focus on disputes resolution work.
Kennedys is a global law firm with expertise in dispute resolution and advisory services with over 2,800 people worldwide across 44 offices in the UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and America.
The firm has been expanding recently recently reporting revenues of £384 million for the financial year 2023/2024, and opening a 10th US office in Florida and hiring a 16-strong team from Clyde & Co in Melbourne.