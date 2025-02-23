What Do Home Inspectors Check? Here’s a Guide to Use

Home Inspection Guide
Before settling in any home, a homebuyer needs to do a home inspection on the property they desire to buy. So, what do home inspectors check? This is a common question I get a lot as a home inspector.
My answer to this is usually simple.
A home inspector will take time to check the different components of the property. These include the structural system, exterior parts, roof system, plumbing system, electrical system, heating system, air conditioning system, insulation and ventilation, fireplace, and interior.
Understanding what a home inspector checks during an inspection is crucial in deciding whether you’ll buy a property. Read the article to learn more.
What is a Home Inspection?
A home inspection is the process of examining the condition and the safety of a property before you buy or sell it. A home inspector will typically conduct this process and provide a detailed home inspection report.
Why is a Home Inspection important During the Home Buying Process?
Let’s assume you’ve been in the market for a home. You find this fantastic property in a neighborhood you’ve dreamed of living in. Before you buy this property, it’s recommended that you look for a home inspector to help you make an informed decision.
The report you get will:
– Expose hidden issues with installations, components, & the overall structure of the real estate
– Help you negotiate on the overall price of the home
– Help you identify safety issues within the house
– Ensure that you have peace of mind while you make this significant investment
On the other hand, a seller/realtor would benefit from a home inspection since it helps them decide on a reasonable price. If the property is in mint condition, you’ll get the upper hand while selling the property.
Note: A home inspector will only give you a report on the property’s condition. However, they might not advise you on what you should do, including where you should get home insurance, or provide an architectural analysis of the building.
What Do Home Inspectors Check?
Once you find a reliable home inspector, you should accompany them to the site for the examination. Depending on various factors, including the size of the property, the home inspection process can take up to 3 hours.
Here’s a checklist of things you can expect the inspector to check according to the American Society of Home Inspectors:
- The Structural System of the Home
The first thing the home inspector will examine is the structural component of the building. In this stage, they want to check the foundation and the framing. The home inspector should also provide a detailed explanation of the condition of:
– the foundation – including the crawlspaces and attics
– Structure of the floor
– The structure of the wall
– Structure of the ceiling
– Roof structure
On top of this, the home inspector will also provide the methods used to examine these spaces.
- The Exterior
After checking the home’s structural components, the exterior is another thing a home inspector will check. The goal here is to look out for potential safety risks in areas such as:
– Wall coverings
– Exterior doors
– Balconies, stoops, & porches
– Driveways, porches, & entryways
– Available vegetation, surface drainage, retaining walls, and grading
– Garages and carports
The home inspection report should explain the wall coverings and their conditions.
- Interior
A home’s interior condition can significantly impact its value. When checking a property’s interior, homeowners should consider the space utilization, the number of rooms available, the floor space, and the overall visual appeal.
During the examination, a home inspector will check the following areas:
– Walls, ceiling, & floors
– Staircases & railings
– Kitchen countertops & installed cabinets
– Doors & windows
– Installed components in the kitchen such as ovens, ranges, cooking appliances, dishwashing machines, and so forth
- The Plumbing System
Plumbing systems play a vital role in the general condition of real estate. A damaged plumbing system can deteriorate the property’s value, including lowering the quality of the home’s overall structure.
Here are the things a home inspector will check:
– Water supply system – including faucets and fixtures
– Drain, waste, & vent systems
– Water heating equipment
– Sewage ejectors, pumps, and other piping
- Heating & Air Conditioning Systems
Both the heating and air conditioning systems play a crucial role in determining how many repairs the new owner will have to make after purchasing the home. The home inspection will also ensure that the system is functioning efficiently.
Some of the things the inspector will examine during the inspection include:
– What heating equipment is installed in the home?
– The vent systems & chimneys
– Distribution systems of both heating and air conditioning systems
- Insulation & Ventilation
Another significant component of the home inspection is the insulation and ventilation of the property. These two properties can impact the air quality in the home and the overall health and safety of the new occupants.
The home inspector will check & describe the following:
– Ventilation in the foundation and attic
– Exhaust systems in the kitchen, laundry, & bathroom
– Vapour retarders & insulation in unfinished spaces
Bonus Tips:
It’s recommended that the seller or buyer accompany the inspector during a home inspection. This will help you have on-site experience, which will influence your decision to buy real estate and your negotiating power.
It’s also good to note that home inspectors don’t check everything. They’ll avoid examining tight spaces and areas where personal belongings are in the way of the inspection. Hence, ensure that the house to be inspected is in good order before the examination.
Conclusion
That’s all you need to know about what home inspectors check during a home inspection. Be sure to hire a licensed home inspector so that you can get reliable advice during the inspection.