What to Do If You’ve Been Wrongfully Dismissed: Essential Steps

Being wrongfully dismissed from a job can be a distressing experience that leaves you feeling powerless and uncertain about your future. However, it’s important to remember that there are steps you can take to protect your rights and seek justice. This article will guide you through the essential steps to take if you believe you have been wrongfully dismissed.
1. Gather Evidence:
The first and most crucial step is gathering evidence to support your claim of wrongful dismissal. Compile any documentation pertaining to your employment, such as contracts, payslips, performance appraisals, or emails that demonstrate positive feedback from supervisors. Additionally, keep a record of any written correspondence related to your termination, including termination letters or internal memos.
2. Understand Your Rights and Legal Protection:
It’s imperative to familiarize yourself with the employment laws in your jurisdiction. Research your rights as an employee regarding termination and understand what constitutes wrongful dismissal in legal terms. This will empower you when communicating with the next steps of the process.
3. Seek Legal Advice:
To navigate the complexities of wrongful dismissal claims successfully, it’s advisable to consult an employment lawyer who specializes in labour law and has experience handling similar cases. They will provide expert advice tailored to your specific situation, explaining the extent of your legal protection and whether you have a strong case for compensation.
4. Document Relevant Details:
Whether it’s discussions with colleagues or incidents at work leading up to your termination, document everything relevant without delay while memories are still fresh. Include dates and names of the individuals involved or the witnesses present during conversations pertinent to your case.
5. Lodge an Internal Complaint (if Applicable):
Many companies have internal channels for addressing grievances before resorting to legal action (such as Human Resources). Consider exhaustively exploring these channels first unless they have proven ineffective previously or seem inherently biased towards protecting the interests of management irrespective of fairness. Keep a record of each step you take during this process.
6. File a Complaint with the Relevant Authorities:
If internal recourse fails to yield a satisfactory resolution, it’s time to escalate your claim by filing a complaint with the relevant employment regulatory body in your jurisdiction. Be prepared to provide all the documentation and evidence that you have collected thus far.
7. Keep Detailed Records of All Communication:
Throughout the entire process, it is critical to maintain ongoing records of every interaction, including phone calls or meetings with employers or their representatives. Document dates, times, and participants, and note down any important details discussed during these conversations.
8. Mitigate Your Losses:
In many jurisdictions, claimants must make reasonable efforts to mitigate their losses in the aftermath of termination. This means actively seeking new employment opportunities and keeping appropriate records of their job search efforts.
9. Attend Mediation or Arbitration Sessions:
In certain cases, mediation or arbitration sessions may be offered as an alternative means to resolve disputes outside of a courtroom setting. If both parties agree to participate in these processes and the legal professionals involved deem them suitable for your case, it can be more cost-effective and less time-consuming than litigation.
10. Prepare for Litigation (if Necessary):
Should all attempts at settling your dispute fail through earlier stages, such as negotiation or mediation, litigation may become necessary as a further recourse towards obtaining fair compensation for wrongful dismissal. Ensure open communication with your legal representative at every step of the way during this possible procedure.
Fighting Wrongful Dismissals: Safeguarding Your Rights
Experiencing wrongful dismissal is undoubtedly challenging, but remember that there are essential steps you can take to seek justice and protect your rights as an employee. By gathering evidence, understanding your rights under employment laws, seeking legal advice, maintaining detailed records throughout the process, and being prepared to proceed with formal complaints or litigation if necessary – you can increase your chances of obtaining fair compensation for wrongful dismissal.
Source: Stacey R Ball, Barrister at Law, Ontario, CANADA