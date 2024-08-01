White & Case Partner in Bloomberg Law Under 40 List

Bloomberg Law recognized White & Case partner Scott Lerner as an honoree in its Top 40 Under 40 list, which recognizes the accomplishments of stellar young lawyers nationwide.
In a Q&A, Scott commented on two of his most substantial recent wins, including a path-breaking reversal from the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on behalf of defense contractor SOC LLC, and his representation of Morningstar, Inc. in connection with a first-of-its-kind ESG internal investigation.
In terms of his success, Scott said he focuses on alternative paths to victory that meet the clients’ demands and expectations. He noted, “…it is critical that we, as disputes specialists, identify creative solutions to our client’s legal problems—even if that solution is something short of a trial victory. A win is a win.”
Commenting on his proudest moments as a lawyer, Scott said, “Any time I am able to deliver a victory for a client, that is my proudest moment du jour. But I always try to deliver wins for the client and I cannot let one win outshine another. They are all equally important, and give me tremendous pride and motivation to continue to deliver excellent results to my next client.”
Read the full article here, and see the full list of 2024 honorees here.