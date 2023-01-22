Who Are The ‘Tier 1’ Top NZ Law Firms In The Legal500 For 2023?

The Legal 500 rankings for 2023 include a range of kiwi law firms that the organisation assessing law firms in over 150 jurisdictions with the major firms unsurprisingly dominating the Tier 1 rankings.
The report highlights the role of all the major firms maintaining a “strong presence in the market” in a catchall outline of the current market conditions.
But which firms were highlighted?
Among the smaller practices were LeeSalmonLong, HudsonGavinMartin and Wotton + Kearney and IP practice AJ Park.
Legal500 place firms into their tiered rankings. Among the Tier 1 rankings for different categories are:
Banking & Finance – Bell Gully, Buddle FIndlay, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts.
Competition Law – Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts.
Corporate & M&A – Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh.
Data Protection – Bell Gully, Buddle Findlay, Russell McVeagh
Dispute Resolution – Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, LeeSalmonLong, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Simpson Grierson.
Insurance – Bell Gully, Duncan Cotterill, Fee Langstone, Wotton + Kearney.
Intellectual Property – AJ Park, Chapman Tripp, HudsonGavinMartin, Simpson Grierson
Investment Funds – DLA Piper, MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Labour & Employment – Bell Gully, Buddle Findlay, Dundas Street, LangdonHudsonButcher, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Simpson Grierson.
Resource Management & Environment – Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Simpson Grierson.
Real Estate & Construction – Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, Dentons Kensington Swan, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh, Simpson Grierson.
Restructuring & Insolvency – Chapman Tripp, Buddle Findlay, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh, Simpson Grierson.
Tax – Bell Gully, MinterEllisonRuddWatts.
TMT – Bell Gully, HudsonGavinMartin, Buddle Findlay, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh.
Transport – Buddle FIndlay, Dentons Kensington Swan, Russell McVeagh, Simpson Grierson.
The Top Tier 1 Firms
Contents
- 1 The Top Tier 1 Firms
- 1.0.1 FAQ: 5 Reasons Why Your ERISA Disability Claim Benefits Were Denied
- 1.0.2 Lawyer of the Year Sees A Less ‘Kind’ Side to Jacinda Ardern
- 1.0.3 Former Big Law Chief Resigns to Dedicate Time to Helping Children in Need
- 1.0.4 Who Are The ‘Tier 1’ Top NZ Law Firms In The Legal500 For 2023?
- 1.0.5 London’s Big Law Firms Brace for Economic Downturn and Rising Recruitment Costs
- 1.0.6 FAQ: How Settlement Negotiation Work In A Personal Injury Case
The law firms with the most Tier 1 rankings are Bell Gully and MinterEllisonRuddWatts who both share 11 tier 1 rankings from the survey.
But the continued strength of smaller law firms like HudsonGavinMartin and LeeSalmonLong is a trend that demonstrates the capacity of boutique law firms to continue to grow their market share in specific practice areas.
FAQ: 5 Reasons Why Your ERISA Disability Claim Benefits Were Denied
When you have an injury bad enough to keep you from working for a long…
Lawyer of the Year Sees A Less ‘Kind’ Side to Jacinda Ardern
Former Big Law Chief Resigns to Dedicate Time to Helping Children in Need
Who Are The ‘Tier 1’ Top NZ Law Firms In The Legal500 For 2023?
The Legal 500 rankings for 2023 include a range of kiwi law firms that the…
London’s Big Law Firms Brace for Economic Downturn and Rising Recruitment Costs
The lessons of the GFC when law firm headcounts went down have seen Big Law…
FAQ: How Settlement Negotiation Work In A Personal Injury Case
When someone is involved in an accident and suffers injuries, they may be entitled to…