Who Is Dick DeGuerin, The Octogenerian Texas Law Star?

The Lawyers Taking on The Texas Attorney General
Many in Texas and elsewhere know who Dick DeGuerin is, but with his recent appointment as lead prosecutor in the high profile impeachment trial of Texas State Attorney General Kenneth Paxton, others are asking who the Texas lawyer is?
They need not look far. Eighty-two year old DeGuerin’s career has been high profile beyond his home state as the Texas Monthly right back in 1994 under a title ‘Great Defenders’ described DeGuerin as ‘natty, flashy Dick DeGuerin’.
The TM article, pictured with his brother Mike, was already making waves as one of the Texas greats, having learned their trade from the legendary Texas criminal lawyer Percy Foreman.
Dick DeGuerin’s appointment as prosecutor in the Paxton trial is alongside equally prominent lawyer Rusty Hardin and marks yet another key step in the lawyer’s notable career handling equally notable trials and clients.
Who is Dick DeGuerin?
Born on February 16, 1941, in Austin, Texas, DeGuerin pursued his legal education at the University of Texas at Austin, earning his law degree in 1965.
His legal career, characterized by a series of high-profile cases and notable victories, began as an assistant district attorney in Harris County. He later joined the criminal law practice of Percy Foreman and eventually established himself as a formidable defense attorney alongside his mentor, Foreman. (Foreman, pictured left, died in 1988).
DeGuerin’s legal acumen has been well recognized. In 1994, he was named the Outstanding Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year by the State Bar of Texas Criminal Justice Section.
His list of clients includes some of the most high-profile figures and complex cases in recent American history, including defending U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay against illegal campaign finance activities, former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison against misconduct charges, and real estate mogul Robert Durst during his 2003 murder trial.
DeGuerin also famously represented David Koresh during the 1993 Waco standoff, showcasing his ability to handle cases under intense public scrutiny.
DeGuerin’s approach to legal defense has often involved challenging and high-stakes scenarios. His defense of Durst in a case involving murder and dismemberment is particularly noteworthy, demonstrating his capacity to navigate complex and controversial legal waters.
Furthermore, DeGuerin has also been involved in cases related to the Enron collapse, showcasing his versatility and depth in handling white-collar crimes.
Beyond the courtroom, DeGuerin contributes to the legal field as an adjunct professor at The University of Texas School of Law, where he shares his extensive knowledge of criminal law with future lawyers.
As he takes on the role of prosecutor in the Paxton impeachment trial, DeGuerin’s experience and legal prowess are going to be both expected and also pivotal.
The Paxton Prosecution
This Paxton trial, revolving around allegations of bribery, securities fraud, and other misconduct against Paxton, presents a unique challenge in DeGuerin’s career, as he shifts from defense to prosecution in a case that has garnered significant public and political interest.
The appointment of DeGuerin and Hardin follows the vote by the Texas House to impeach the attorney general, who faces a raft of allegation over the past decade and which include bribery claims, securities fraud, and even theft of a pen from a country courthouse. Paxton is to be be defended by six officials from his office, who have taken a leave of absence from the AG’s office during the trial.
According to Hardin, (pictured) who is 81, the allegations against Paxton are “tens times worse than what has been made public” and “it will blow your mind.”
His selection for this role is a testament to his reputation and skill as a lawyer. His extensive experience, particularly in high-stakes and high-profile cases, positions him as a key figure in this notable chapter of Texas legal history. His approach to the trial, alongside Rusty Hardin, is anticipated to be thorough, professional, and in pursuit of transparency and justice.