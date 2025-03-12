Why A Judge’s Alleged Gender Bias Issue Has Gone Viral

Depo-Provera MDL Gender Controversy Heats Up
A judicial misconduct complaint against U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers has gone viral after she urged “adequate female representation” in leadership roles for the Depo-Provera brain tumor litigation.
Conservative group Article III Project claims her remarks show bias, while advocates defend the push for diversity in a case involving 78+ plaintiffs—all women.
Article III president Michael R Davis said in his letter about the comment made by the Judge on gender – “This remark reflects an explicit preference for females in the allocation of professional roles and responsibilities,” Davis said in his letter. “By implying that sex – rather than qualifications, experience or merit – should influence selection for MDL leadership, Judge Rodgers engaged in conduct that constitutes impermissible bias and judicial misconduct.”
One leading New Jersey tort lawyer said the complaint about the judge was a “disgusting attack on the courts” and those on both sides of the argument have weighed in with comments relating to the long-standing issue of gender balance – let alone gender bias – in the courts.
The clash over gender equity in mass tort leadership has sparked fierce debate on social media, with the judge’s February 23 order becoming a flashpoint in broader discussions about representation in law.