Why Personal Injury Attorneys Need an Aggressive SEO Strategy

Do you already have a search engine optimization (SEO) strategy in place? Are you seeing tangible results or were you hoping to do better by now?
Whether you’re new to SEO or your current strategy isn’t cutting it, this article will help you understand why you need an aggressive SEO campaign, preferably managed by a professional.
DIY SEO isn’t the same
You may have seen some YouTube videos published by people who say you can do your own SEO and get big results. While some people can get some results on their own, it’s not something you can learn in a weekend. Since some parts of SEO, like link building and content marketing, require professional connections, you’re unlikely to see significant results if you do everything yourself.
Professional SEO gives you a competitive edge
There’s a good chance that all of your competitor law firms are already using SEO and probably have been for some time. That makes it even more important for you to follow suit and start optimizing your website for Google and other search engines. If you don’t, you’ll be left behind, and people in your area who need an attorney won’t ever know you exist. Since you can’t go out soliciting clients, you need them to come to you.
SEO for personal injury attorneys involves optimizing all of your web pages to rank higher in search results when users type in keywords and phrases that indicate they need an attorney. You want your law firm’s website to appear on the first page of a user’s search results to increase the chances of getting a call.
When a lead searches online for a personal injury attorney, they’re most likely just going to start calling every local attorney they find in the order that they view the list of websites.
Most will work with the first attorney who will take their case because they’re in an emotional state and just need help. SEO can help you get your website into the top positions in a user’s search results.
SEO creates a lead-generating machine
Targeted leads form the basis of every law firm’s success, and when you employ SEO, you can increase the number of qualified leads you generate on an ongoing basis. Unlike pay-per-click (PPC) ads, which only run when you’re actively bidding on keywords, SEO is a long-term strategy that aims to boost your visibility in search engines.
A highly optimized website that’s maintained consistently will end up becoming a lead-generating machine. When you have an optimized website that ranks, people searching for a personal injury lawyer are more likely to see your law firm in their search results and give you a call.
Most people search online for attorneys
The days of relying on getting clients from Yellow Pages ads are over. Today, most people search online for everything, including attorneys. According to statistics, 96% of people search online for a lawyer before making any phone calls. They’re searching on sites like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. If your website doesn’t show up in the search results, you’re not going to get any calls.
SEO is the digital marketing strategy that will get your website into those top search results where it will be seen by search engine users looking for legal help. A good SEO campaign will also optimize your page title and meta description to encourage people to click on your website over the other results.
SEO provides substantial ROI
What SEO ends up costing you per lead is going to vary depending on many factors, but in general, the ROI for digital marketing is good for personal injury attorneys. Your potential clients need legal help immediately; if they have a good case and you can close them during their consultation, they’ll become a paying client.
Whether you’re independent or part of a law firm, investing in SEO will be the best thing you’ve done for your business to get seen. It will increase your client base and ensure your marketing budget is well spent.
Online visibility is everything for your law firm
In the physical world, there are advertisements everywhere for attorneys, on billboards, shopping carts, and in magazines. The law firm with the most compelling message and eye-catching visuals are going to get the majority of calls. The same is true online. You need a beautiful website that entices leads to call you right away, but even the most beautiful website will go unnoticed without SEO to make it visible.
