Winstead Opens Nashville Office in ‘Hot’ Market

|September 3, 2024 – Winstead announces the establishment of a Nashville office with the addition of 4 Nashville-based shareholders: construction lawyers Christopher Dunn and Keith Randall, land use attorney Emily Lamb, and commercial litigator Jeremy Oliver.
Joining them is associate Will Stout. “Nashville is one of the country’s hottest and most dynamic markets. We have worked with many of the region’s most sophisticated owners and developers on large regional real estate development projects. The timing is right to add a new office with Chris, Keith, Emily and Jeremy. We have tremendous momentum; this is just the beginning of our strategic growth in Nashville,” said Jeff Matthews, Chairman & CEO of Winstead.(pictured)
“Winstead is an outstanding firm with a tremendous reputation as a leader in the real estate sector. Their expertise and experience will add huge value for our clients, and the firm’s culture is a perfect fit for us. We are excited to join this entrepreneurial firm and continue to grow our business,” said Chris Dunn.
“The real estate and healthcare industries have contributed to the significant growth in the Greater Nashville business community throughout the last decade. Adding these outstanding lawyers and opening an office in Nashville just makes good business sense and allows us to meet a growing client demand,” said Bob Burton, Co-Chair of Winstead’s Business & Transaction Department.
Chris Dunn will become Co-Chair of Winstead’s Real Estate Industry Group, and Jeremy Oliver will be the Nashville Office Managing Shareholder.
Attorney Biographies
Christopher Dunn
Chris is a highly regarded attorney who represents owners and developers nationwide through all phases of complex construction projects. His experience ranges from the planning and design of custom agreements to driving results in all phases of dispute resolution.Chris has extensive experience in the real estate development and construction sectors, including healthcare, residential, commercial, mixed-use, and public-private partnerships. Chris has been ranked by Chambers in Band One as a construction lawyer and is a Fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers.
Emily Lamb
Emily is a dedicated land use and development attorney. She assists clients in navigating the complex legal landscape surrounding property development and land use regulations.
Emily understands the unique challenges and opportunities that Tennessee’s dynamic growth presents. She provides strategic counsel and representation to developers, landowners, and community stakeholders, guiding them through zoning, permitting, and regulatory compliance matters.
Emily brings a unique blend of public sector experience and legal acumen to her client projects. Prior to entering private practice, she played an integral role in shaping Nashville’s landscape as Deputy Director of the Codes Department for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. She effectively managed the mayor-appointed Board of Zoning Appeals and spearheaded the drafting of crucial legislation on behalf of the Codes Department. Possessing more than a decade of service with Metro, Emily developed an extensive network of relationships with key figures across all levels of government involved in land use and planning.
Jeremy Oliver
Jeremy is recognized as a skilled, dynamic, and dedicated litigator, committed to helping clients achieve their strategic goals. With extensive experience in jury and bench trials, he has successfully represented companies and individuals in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country, as well as in alternative dispute resolution proceedings, including arbitration and mediation.
Jeremy’s practice covers a wide spectrum of business and commercial litigation, including shareholder disputes, contract breaches, fiduciary duty violations, fraud, business interference, trade secret misappropriation, and other business torts. He also represents clients in construction disputes and debtor-creditor matters. Whether representing a major financial institution in high-stakes litigation or helping an entrepreneur negotiate a new venture, Jeremy’s meticulous attention to detail, focus, and composed demeanor foster strong relationships and deliver results. Additionally, he provides counsel on general business and contract negotiations.
Jeremy represents clients in a wide range of industries, including construction, commercial real estate, financial services, healthcare, retail and hospitality, manufacturing, and engineering.
Keith Randall
Keith is a trusted advocate for real estate owners and developers, safeguarding their interests in negotiating design and construction agreements for complex, high-profile projects in Tennessee and nationwide. His extensive experience with high-impact projects spans a wide array of sectors including healthcare, hotel & hospitality, multifamily housing, residential, mixed-use, and manufacturing.
Keith has played a key role in shaping the landscape of major commercial, residential, and mixed-use developments. He has been instrumental in drafting construction and development agreements for a number of prestigious projects that are redefining the Nashville skyline.
Will Stout
Will Stout provides legal counsel to owners and developers on commercial construction projects. Drawing on his engineering background, he gains practical insight into construction challenges and encourages collaboration among project stakeholders, including general contractors, suppliers, architects, designers, engineers, and subcontractors. This approach ensures timely identification and proactive resolution of potential issues.
Will’s experience spans a wide range of construction issues such as Prompt Payment Act, Tennessee’s mechanics’ and materialmen’s lien law, change orders, interference, design defects, breach of contract, breach of warranty, negligence, and delay and impact claims. He is also involved in negotiating and drafting construction contracts, including AIA contracts, for commercial construction projects in the healthcare and other industries.