Women Lawyers Comprise Over Half of Baker McKenzie’s Partnership Round

Baker McKenzie have announced their latest partnership round with women lawyers comprising over half the latest promotions for the global law firm, being 34 women lawyers out of the 66 new partners.
The full list of the firm’s latest, 2024 partnership promotions is contained in the law firm’s media release below –
Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie today announced the promotion of 66 lawyers to partner1, effective 1 July 2024, with the exception of colleagues based in North America and some locations in Latin America, whose promotions took effect on 1 January 2024. With 48 lateral partners also joining Baker McKenzie’s offices1 this financial year, the Firm has added a total of 114 partners globally since 1 July 2023.
Women account for fifty two percent of this year’s partner promotions, equivalent to 34 out of 66 promotions. This is the Firm’s highest percentage of women partner promotions to date and underscores Baker McKenzie’s ongoing commitment to fostering a more gender equitable future.
The largest proportion of lateral hires sit within the Transactional practices, further bolstering the Firm’s ability to advise clients on complex cross-border deals.
Commenting on these appointments, Milton Cheng, Global Chair, Baker McKenzie, said: “Each year, it is an honor to announce our promotions to partner and I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to these exceptionally talented and diverse lawyers whose significant career milestone coincides with Baker McKenzie’s 75th anniversary. Their dedication to our clients has been instrumental in driving our Firm’s success and we look forward to their many more contributions in the years to come. This year has been particularly noteworthy thanks to the significant number of women making up our new partner ranks. As we celebrate this achievement, we also remain focused on our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.”
“We are also excited to have welcomed our highest number of lateral partners across the Firm in the last four years,” added Milton. “We look forward to continuing to build on our strengths as a global Firm in a broad range of locations, practices, and sectors that align with our clients’ most strategic and complex needs.”
The newly promoted partners are:
Antitrust & Competition
Anthony Gamble (London)
Angelica Navarro Acevedo (Bogotá)*
Xandra Ståhlberg (Stockholm)
Angelo Tzarevski (Johannesburg)
Banking & Finance
Kunal Katre (Singapore)
James Tanner (London)
Robert Wippel (Vienna)
Capital Markets
Hessa AlAiban (Riyadh)
Warittha Jitvuttichod (Bangkok)
Haran Viswanathan (Toronto)*
Dispute Resolution
Ploy Chongcharoentanavat (Bangkok)
Graham Cronogue (Washington D.C.)*
Christine Cuthbert (Hong Kong)
Aleesha Fowler (Washington D.C.)*
Valentina Hirsiger (Zurich)
Max Oehm (Frankfurt)
Désirée Prantl (Vienna)
Andrew Prowse (Melbourne)
Yada Yuwataepakorn (Bangkok)
Employment & Compensation
Marc Cucarella (Barcelona)
Felix Diehl (Frankfurt)
Daniela Liévano (Bogotá)*
Tom McNaughton (London)
Paula Talavera (Madrid)
Energy & Infrastructure
Carlos Suarez (Chicago)*
Tatcha Thumpramoth (Bangkok)
Rhiannon Williams (London)
International Commercial & Trade
Laya Aoun (Dubai)
Sirikan Buranasiri (Bangkok)
Abhishek Dubé (Dallas)*
María Montejo Torres (Bogotá)*
Eunkyung Shin (Chicago)*
Katharina Weiner (Düsseldorf)
IP & Technology
Pauline Celeyron (Paris)
Grace Gao (Hong Kong)**
Hoa Tran (Hanoi)
J. Bryan White (Dallas)*
Grace Wong (Hong Kong)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tamim AlKhudhayri (Riyadh)
Naris Asavathongkul (Bangkok)
Alexandra Daniels (Chicago)*
Fang Fang (Palo Alto)*
Claudia Fochtmann-Tischler (Vienna)
Brooke Granger (Houston)*
Warut Horsimasathaporn (Bangkok)
Carlos Jiménez de Laiglesia (Madrid)
Lizzie Lu (Sydney)
Anna Marina De Vivo (Milan)
Martin Muller (Santiago)
Charlotte Nolan (London)
Dániel Orosz (Budapest)
Joost Polman (Amsterdam)
Natalia Ponce de León (Bogotá)*
Guillermo Eduardo Rojas Montiel (Mexico City)*
Richard Stefanink (Düsseldorf)
Real Estate
Juan Guerra-Gascon (Guadalajara)*
Tax
Janet Cho (Sydney)
Claudine Fox (London)
Sirirasi Gobpradit (Bangkok)
Bruno Keusses (Madrid)
Nitikan Ramanat (Bangkok)
Cameron Reilly (Chicago)*
Graco Sáenz Andapia (Mexico City)*
Wenham Shen (Washington D.C.)*
Michael Tedesco (New York)*
Amir-Kia Waxman (New York)*