World class cybersecurity team to join A&O to provide clients with an unrivalled holistic data offering

A world class team of cybersecurity incident response experts is to join A&O. Ffion Flockhart joins as partner and global head of cybersecurity. She is joined by partner Charlie Weston-Simons. They will join from Norton Rose Fulbright.
The team will assist in providing our clients with heavyweight, sophisticated capability to handle cyber incidents and manage data risk, from prevention to response. Their critical crisis response skills will help our clients manage the impact of a cyber-attack, working with regulators, handling investigations and follow-on litigation, and advising on remediation.
Their arrival complements and strengthens A&O’s existing and market-leading cyber and data offering.
Karen Seward, Global Co-Head of Litigation and U.S. Co-Chair, and David Esseks, Global Co-Head of Litigation, said:
We are laser focused on supporting our clients to negotiate the evolving risk landscape. This team’s deep expertise in cybersecurity will allow our clients to navigate a multitude of legal risks at a time of acute crisis in order to achieve the best possible outcome.