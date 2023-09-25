12 Baker Donelson Lawyers Named As Leading Litigators in Lawdragon 500

Twelve attorneys from Baker Donelson have been named to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.
The selected attorneys and the practice categories in which they were recognized are:
- Mark A. Baugh: Class Action, Litigation, especially Employment
- Matthew S. Chester: White Collar, Investigations, Enforcement
- Craig Creighton Conley: Health Care, Commercial Litigation
- Jennifer G. Cooper: Tort Defense, Business Litigation
- Steven F. Griffith Jr.: Commercial & Financial Litigation
- Jennifer P. Keller: Commercial, Employment Litigation
- Hal K. Litchford: Antitrust & IP Litigation
- Marcus M. Maples: Business Litigation
- Jill M. Steinberg: Medical Malpractice, Product Liability
- J. Carter Thompson: Product Liability, Mass Tort, Commercial Litigation
- Buckner Wellford: Health Care, Product Liability, Commercial Litigation
- Matt Woolf: Class Actions, Business Litigation
Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features including guides to the nation’s leading lawyers, selected the 500 honorees based on journalistic research, submissions, and vetting.