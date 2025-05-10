Clifford Chance strengthens Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice with addition of Francesca Gesualdi
Global law firm Clifford Chance is pleased to announce that Francesca Gesualdi has been appointed as a partner in its Litigation & Dispute Resolution team, based in Milan. She will join the firm from Cleary Gottlieb in the coming weeks.
Francesca’s practice focuses on both domestic and international litigation and arbitration. She advises Italian and global corporations on a wide range of disputes, including class actions, involving corporate, commercial, banking, and financial matters, as well as bankruptcy and antitrust issues. Francesca’s international arbitration practice focuses especially on energy disputes, ICC construction disputes, as well as M&A and Joint Venture disputes.
In 2024 and 2025, she was recognized among the 50 most influential female lawyers in Italy by InspiraLaw of Legalcommunity, an accolade that celebrates professionals who are reshaping the legal landscape with an innovative vision and a forward-thinking approach.
Matthew Newick, Global Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution, stated: “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Francesca to our team. I am confident that her established track record and reputation will be an excellent asset to both our clients and our team.”
Antonio Golino, European co-head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution, added: “ Francesca is highly regarded for her representation of Italian and international clients in complex commercial disputes. Her expertise, experience, and energy will further enhance our European and global offering as we continue to be the leading global law firm in Europe.”
Francesca Gesualdi commented: “I look forward to bringing my experience gained at a leading US law firm to Clifford Chance, renowned for its complex and high-value disputes and investigations. Its high-performing and collaborative culture — combined with a clear vision for both the domestic and international markets — strongly resonates with me and provides the ideal platform to continue advising clients on their most critical challenges.”