Fort Lauderdale is located on the southeastern coast of Florida. It is known for its beautiful beaches and tourism industry. The city is also crisscrossed by major highways, which makes it a busy area for commercial trucks moving goods in and out of South Florida.
With such high traffic, truck accidents are very common here. This is one of the most serious types of accidents. It leaves victims with severe injuries, emotional trauma, and financial burdens. After an accident, victims try to file a truck accident claim.
However, as the truck accident laws are complex, you will need the help of a Fort Lauderdale truck accident lawyer. They can help you handle the legal process. Not every case you file will be valid. Before filing a claim, you should know whether you have a valid claim.
Someone Else Is At Fault
When someone else is at fault, you have a valid claim. For this, you should show that the person owes a duty of care to you and breached that duty and caused an accident. This might be a truck driver, the company that owns the truck, or even a third-party maintenance provider. Common causes of truck accidents that involve negligence include:
- Distracted or fatigued driving
- Speeding or aggressive driving
- Driving under the influence
- Violations of federal trucking regulations (like hours-of-service rules)
- Poor vehicle maintenance or defective parts
You Suffered Damages
Even if the truck driver or trucking company is at fault, you should prove that you actually suffered losses as a result of the accident to make your claim valid. These damages can be both economic and non-economic. It includes
- Medical bills
- Lost wages
- Future treatment or rehabilitation
- Pain and suffering
- Emotional distress
- Property damage
You Have Strong Evidence
To make your claim valid, you should have strong evidence that explains your version of the event. This is especially necessary when your case goes to trial. The court relies completely on evidence; if you don’t have strong evidence, the insurance company may deny your claim, or the court may dismiss your case. You should have evidence such as,
- Police or accident reports
- Photos or video from the scene
- Medical records and bills
- Eyewitness statements
- Truck driver logbooks and black box data
- Expert testimony
You Have a Legal Time Limit
In the U.S., every state has a statute of limitations, which is a deadline for filing personal injury claims. In Florida, recent law changes reduced this period to two years from the date of the accident. If you miss this window, you may lose your right to pursue compensation, regardless of how strong your case is. If you have this time period, you have a valid claim.
Conclusion
Truck accidents are complicated, but determining whether you have a valid claim doesn’t have to be. If someone else’s negligence caused your injuries, if you have documented losses, and if you are still within the legal timeframe, you likely have grounds to file a claim and get compensation.
If you do not know whether you have a valid claim or do not know how to file a claim, consult with a truck accident lawyer. They can help you assess the case, gather evidence, and prove liability to receive fair compensation for your losses.
Source: Rosen Injury Law, Florida