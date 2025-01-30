It can be devastating when you’re involved in a car accident. Apart from the property damage and injuries, you also have to deal with getting compensation.
Sadly, small mistakes could ruin your case and lead to reduced settlements. In some cases, your claim might even be denied.
Chicago often experiences accidents due to its crowded streets and challenging weather conditions. If you’re involved in an accident in the Windy City, you need the services of a Chicago car accident lawyer. They will help you deal with the legal demands and help you avoid mistakes.
This article discusses 4 mistakes that can ruin your car accident case.
1. Admitting Fault at the Scene
Admitting fault after an accident, even if you did so unintentionally, might seriously jeopardize your case. From the moment the accident occurs, your remarks could be used against you in court. So, avoid admitting fault. Only speak facts when talking to other drivers or the police.
Maintain your composure and let authorities investigate the accident. Bear in mind that determining liability is a difficult process. It involves legal research, police records, and eyewitness testimony. Only provide your basic information. Never offer detailed statements at the scene. If an insurance adjuster or another driver presses you to admit fault, walk away politely.
2. Failing to Seek Immediate Medical Attention
Delaying medical treatment can make your injuries seem minor or unrelated to the collision. Insurance companies might argue that your delay proves the injury was not severe. Getting quick medical help not only protects your health but also helps your case.
Make sure a healthcare practitioner records all injuries, no matter how minor. Some injuries, including internal bleeding or whiplash, might not exhibit symptoms immediately. However, they can get worse with time.
You need evidence to build a strong claim. With a medical report, you can tie your injuries to the accident. Also, follow the recommendations of your doctor. This includes showing up for follow-up visits or physical therapy. Insurers can use this to claim that you are not taking recovery seriously. Finally, always have copies of any treatment plans, medicines, and medical records available.
3. Not Preserving Evidence
One of the most important mistakes is neglecting to gather and preserve evidence. The following evidence can impact your case:
- Photos of the scene
- Photos of vehicle damage
- Your injuries
Without proper evidence, it gets more difficult to prove fault or the severity of your damages. Beyond pictures, keep thorough records of everything connected to the accident. This includes:
- Police reports
- Medical bills
- Repair estimates
Document the healing process, including pain levels and how the injury has interfered with your daily life. Witness testimony is also very important. Therefore, make sure you get the names and phone details of any onlookers ready to offer a statement.
4. Posting on Social Media
Once an accident occurs, social media can turn into your biggest enemy. Insurance adjusters often check social media posts for anything that contradicts your claims. They may argue you are not as injured as you say by misinterpreting even a harmless photo or comment.
Source: Clifford Law Offices, Chicago IL