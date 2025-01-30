Venture Capital and Emerging Companies Expert Joins Morrison Foerster

Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Jesse Nevarez as a partner in the firm’s Emerging Companies + Venture Capital (ECVC) Group, based in its New York office.
Nevarez brings over 15 years of experience advising founders, startups, VCs, underwriters, and public companies in the technology, healthcare, and life sciences sectors on various matters including formations, pre-seed, seed, venture, and growth equity financings, M&A, capital markets, and SEC compliance. His arrival underscores the continued strategic expansion of the firm’s emerging companies presence and capabilities in New York, following the recent arrivals of partners Peter Fusco, Frank Paz, and Jae Zhou; associates James Bromley, Sarah Denhard, Morgan Goldstein, Jason Kitchen, and Candice Wang; and Practice Administrator Tye Silver Sharpe.
“Jesse is a strong addition to our standout and expanding Emerging Companies team in New York,” said Peter Fusco, co chair of the firm’s ECVC Group. “Jesse’s background in tech, healthcare, and life sciences is highly complementary with our New York team’s core strengths and reinforces our ability to capitalize on new opportunities in New York’s active VC landscape.”
Nevarez joins Morrison Foerster from another leading global firm, where he was a partner in its Business Law Department and a member of its Technology and Life Sciences Groups. He has represented technology, healthcare, and life sciences companies focused on a wide variety of verticals, including digital media, software, consumer ecommerce, advertising, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics, among others. He has also represented VC funds and investment banks on transactions within the tech and life sciences space. Nevarez has been named to the Lawyers of Color “Hot List” and a Super Lawyer “Rising Star.”
“I am excited to bring my clients onto MoFo’s exceptional platform,” said Nevarez. “I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in the firm’s market-leading ECVC Group to expand our footprint on the ground in New York, while delivering real-time creative solutions to our clients on their complex business challenges within an ever-changing landscape.”
With Nevarez’s arrival, the firm has added nine lawyers to its New York ECVC team since November 2024. These additions underscore the continued strategic U.S. expansion of the firm’s market-leading emerging companies and technology capabilities in recent years. This includes the high-profile additions of Michael Glaser and Mike LaPlante in San Francisco in 2022, the addition of Denver-based partners Chuck Cotter and Finity Jernigan, as well as William Wilson, Boris Segalis, Peter Fusco, Jae Zhou, and Frank Paz in New York in 2024.