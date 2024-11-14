Kingsley Napley announces 2025 leadership change

Kingsley Napley LLP (“KN”) is delighted to announce that its Board and Partnership have elected Matt Meyer as Managing Partner from 1 April 2025. Current Managing Partner Linda Woolley (pictured) has today announced her retirement from the role at the end of her existing term, after 18 successful years in the position. She will stay with the firm to effect a smooth transition.
New Managing Partner
Matt is a seasoned law firm leader and strategist, having served as Chief Executive of Taylor Vinters for 15 years. He was a driving force behind its expansion and subsequent merger with Mishcon de Reya in 2021, when he joined Mishcon’s Management Board, stepping down in September this year.
Originally a commercial and technology lawyer, in his role as CEO of Taylor Vinters, Matt helped grow the firm to a purpose-led 200 person / £26.5m turnover operation across Oxford, Cambridge, London and Singapore, offering legal and consultancy services to innovators and entrepreneurs, particularly in the technology, media, and life sciences sectors.
In 2019 Matt was named by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s most innovative lawyers and won the Managing Partners’ Forum award for Best Strategic Leadership in the same year. He is founder of the Zebra Project, an initiative looking at the future of business and responsible leadership, and previously guided the growth of legal-tech business ThoughtRiver as an Advisory Board member.
Matt will join KN as Managing Partner from 1 April 2025. He will head the firm’s Management Team and sit on its Management Board.
Retirement of Linda Woolley
Joining Kingsley Napley in 1990 as a trainee, Linda qualified in 1992 and went on to work as a solicitor in the firm’s Criminal Litigation practice for 15 years. She became a partner in 1998, Joint Managing Partner in 2004, and sole Managing Partner in 2007. In this role, she oversaw the transformation of the firm from a 37 partner practice, to a Top 100, 83 partner, 500-person full-service firm, supporting HNW individuals, businesses, and government clients, ‘when it matters most’.
Linda has always put people at the heart of her leadership, developing a values-based, inclusive culture. Since 2013, KN has been ranked in the Best Companies To Work for List, and the firm is proud of its people and culture, which in turn drives its excellent client service, a differentiating combination in today’s competitive market for talent.
In 2021, Linda oversaw the firm’s move to new state-of-the-art offices at 20 Bonhill Street, EC2 and has led Kingsley Napley’s growth, including its recent expansion into adjacent service areas such as Tax Disputes, Restructuring & Insolvency and International Arbitration. This summer, the firm announced its best-ever revenue, profit and PEP figures for year-end April 2024.
Linda will retire from the role of Managing Partner on 31 March and remain with the firm to support Matt in his transition.
The process to select a new Managing Partner was led by the firm’s Management Board, with the support of KN’s People & Culture Team and search consultancy Totum Partners, and involved consideration of both internal and external candidates.
Kingsley Napley Senior Partner James Fulforth comments,
I would like to pay tribute to Linda and thank her on the firm’s behalf for all she has done for Kingsley Napley. It is also my pleasure to welcome Matt to the firm.
Linda has been a constant at KN, quietly and impressively steering us to the successful position the firm enjoys today, with great people, a unique culture, outstanding client list, stellar reputation and a bright future. We owe her a huge debt of gratitude for leading the firm so well these past 18 years.
I am confident the firm will be in expert hands under her successor. He has excellent leadership credentials and his appointment reflects our commitment to delivering the firm’s agreed strategy and safeguarding our unique culture, both areas where Matt has a proven track record. He will also help us to develop new ambitions and ideas. For example, innovation in the delivery of our services and looking at how we can explore new markets to more broadly support our clients. Matt will get acquainted with the firm over the coming months before starting in earnest next April.”
Kingsley Napley Managing Partner Linda Woolley comments:
I have loved my 34 wonderful years at Kingsley Napley and I am very proud of what we have achieved together – our tremendous growth but especially our unique people-based culture. After the great privilege of leading the firm for 18 years, this will be the right time for me to pass on the baton. I wish Matt every success.”
Kingsley Napley Managing Partner-Elect Matt Meyer comments:
I am honoured that Kingsley Napley has chosen me to lead the next phase of their journey. KN is a wonderful firm with an impressive history and a great platform. I am committed to delivering the firm’s strategy, which calls for further growth and continued independence.
In addition, it is critical to me that the firm continues to be a great place to work for all its people and preserves the special identity and purpose underpinning the business’s successful commercial operations. I am excited to be joining a firm with such a market-leading culture and reputation.”