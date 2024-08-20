Underrated Legal Dramas on Netflix
Tom Borman
Since compiling our ‘best 10 Netflix legal dramas’ we have looked at some of the overlooked but impressive lawyer dramas on Netflix that you may have missed. Here is a list of the legal dramas we think you need to see.
Here are some of the most underrated legal dramas currently available on Netflix:
1. Partner Track (2022)
Partner Track focuses on an Asian American lawyer Ingrid Yun, (Arden Cho) who is working in a competitive and prestigious law firm, doing literally anything to cement her position on the partner track, while dealing with personal relationships and the pressure to make partner.
The character dynamics among the young lawyers, including friendships and rivalries, are central to the plot – you know, the ‘Suits’ dynamics but without all some of the essential elements that made that show so compelling.
Ingrid’s interactions with her colleagues and her romantic entanglements provide a mix of drama and comedy, reflecting the challenges of balancing personal aspirations with professional pressures and we like the show very much and believe it did not get the attention it may have deserved. Cliffhanger ending leaves the second series open.
It ranks on the Rotten Tomatoes audience score at 55%
2. Unbelievable (2019)
This is a very good ‘true life’ legal original miniseries is based on a 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning news story by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and their book A False Report.
It’s an important story unfurling the police processes in the investigation of what appears to be an horrific rape by a masked intruder and detailing the grilling of the victim by two detectives, resulting in her recanting her story.
Two female detectives then take up the investigation to see what actually happened. This is a below-the-radar story that anyone involved in criminal law should see – indeed anyone interested in criminal law and compelling legal drama.
It ranks on the Rotten Tomatoes audience score at 89%
3. Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)
“Anatomy of a Scandal,” a top crime thriller and one that provides a genuine peek into British courtrooms, including the famous Old Bailey where some were filmed in a drama involving high profile rape allegations.
One of the most interesting aspects of the show is how it highlights the differences between US and UK legal systems. There are no dramatic “Objections!” or gavel-banging but rather a focus on the dynamics of the British system and the courtroom where most of the action is confined. Attention to detail is impressive and so too is the legal ‘action’ in this compelling drama that is exquisitely acted although the narrative can occasionally be uneven.
Of course, tackling sensitive topics like high-profile rape accusations is no easy feat. The show doesn’t shy away from the complexities and tensions involved, which might be challenging for some viewers but this is a major legal drama that is well executed, accurate and blends being entertaining with being informative.
It ranks on Rotten Tomatoes audience score at 46%. Don’t be put off
4. The Good Fight (2017-2022)
A spin-off of The Good Wife, this series features Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, a seasoned attorney who faces various legal and ethical dilemmas after a financial scam ruins her reputation. The Good Fight is a show that may not be available on Netflix in many territories due to changes in company ownership and products. The Good Wife originally screened on CBS back in 2017 and achieved great reviews and support, but CBS All Access became Paramount+, which changed the platforms available for the shows.
The show has interesting and well written story lines and delves into contemporary issues with an entertaining and well played cast, exploring various themes and character interaction in a manner that has resonated with audiences.
Rotten Tomatoes audience score at a stellar 86%.
5 Criminal: UK (2019-2020)
This UK anthology series includes episodes that focus on female characters, such as a skilled defense attorney who navigates tense police interrogations. The well written and well played series is without the action drama that some might expect but instead provides a refreshingly original narrative journey that thoroughly engages the audience.
While not centered solely on a single female lead, the series highlights strong female performances within the legal context, offering a unique perspective on the justice system
Rotten Tomatoes audience score a stellar 89%
