K&L Gates Bolsters Real Estate Offering With Addition of Sydney Partner and Team

19 August 2024
Sydney – Global law firm K&L Gates continues its expansion in Australia, welcoming partner Paul Lalich and his team to the firm’s Real Estate practice in Sydney. Prior to joining the firm, Lalich was a partner at Allens, and more recently HWL Ebsworth.
With more than 25 years’ experience as a planning and environment lawyer, Lalich has been a trusted advisor to government, state-owned corporations, institutional investors, publicly listed REITS, private companies, and national and international transport and aviation companies, assisting with complex issues spanning the real estate, construction, infrastructure, and energy sectors.
He leverages his deep understanding of Australian environmental, land use and zoning law to assist clients with regulatory approvals, compliance investigations and enforcement issues, pollution incident responses, and related litigation. He also advises clients on environmental compliance, climate change, rezoning, and urban land releases. Lalich is also highly sought after by clients engaged in major domestic and international air, rail and road infrastructure projects.
Lalich currently serves as the Legal Member of the NSW Architects Registration Board. He was also recently appointed to the National Council of the Urban Land Institute Australia. He regularly speaks and writes on planning and environmental law at conferences and in national and international publications.
Commenting on the appointment K&L Gates’ Regional Managing Partner, Australia, Jason Opperman said: “We are delighted that Paul and his team have joined the firm, continuing our growth in Australia with the addition of high-calibre legal talent, and further demonstrating our steadfast commitment to servicing our clients’ evolving needs. Paul’s extensive background and experience will provide tremendous business and practical insights that will benefit our clients across multiple industries.”
Paul is a highly respected planning and environment lawyer who has worked on complex and high-profile transport, infrastructure and urban release projects for large national, multinational clients,” commented Sandra Steele, practice area leader of the firm’s Real Estate practice. “We are excited to welcome Paul and his team to the firm. Their arrival will significantly enhance our comprehensive planning and environmental service offering to clients.
Lalich joins with his team, comprising special counsel, Andrew Scully, and lawyer, Madeleine Ryan. He is the third partner to join the firm’s Real Estate practice in Australia since January 2024, and the ninth to join K&L Gates partnership in Australia this year following the arrival of Real Estate partner Simon Moen and Corporate partner Luke Paterson (Perth) Intellectual Property partner Sally Foreman (Melbourne), Corporate partners Divesh Patel (Sydney), Carl Hinze (Brisbane), and Khilen Devani (Brisbane), Finance partner Claudine Salameh (Sydney), and Construction partner Justin O’Callaghan (Brisbane).
K&L Gates’ large, diversified Real Estate practice advises clients on a variety of real estate investment, land use, planning and zoning, development and construction, financing, leasing, tax, and litigation matters around the world.