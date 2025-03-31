5 Questions a Victim Must Ask Their PI Lawyer During a Free Consultation

Getting hurt in an accident is life-changing. The bills pile up. Work becomes impossible. Every movement reminds you of what happened. It’s frustrating. It is unfair and a lot to handle on your own. That’s why you’re thinking about calling a lawyer. Not because you want a fight, but because you deserve someone in your corner.
But here’s the thing—not every lawyer is the right one for you. It is about finding someone who will listen, understand, and fight like it’s their own life on the line. Ask these five questions during a free consultation to figure out if they are the right fit.
1. Have You Worked on Cases Like Mine Before?
Not all personal injury cases are the same. Getting rear-ended at a stoplight isn’t the same as slipping on a wet grocery store floor. And medical malpractice? That’s a whole different fight.
You need someone who’s been down this road before. A lawyer who knows the tricks insurance companies pull and the arguments that win cases like yours.
Ask about their experience. Have they handled cases like yours? Did they settle? Go to trial? And most importantly—did their clients walk away with the compensation they deserved?
You want a lawyer who not only knows the law but also understands what it feels like to be in your shoes.
2. What Challenges Do You See in My Case?
Let’s be real—no case is perfect. Evidence can go missing. The other side might blame you. And insurance companies? They’ll do everything they can to minimize your payout.
A good lawyer won’t shy away from this conversation. They’ll tell you what challenges they expect and how they plan to handle them. Maybe there’s a question about fault. Maybe the insurance company is already pushing back. Whatever it is, you deserve to know.
This isn’t about scare tactics. It’s about honesty. The right lawyer will tell it like it is, then show you how they’ll fight for you anyway.
3. How Will I Be Charged?
Let’s talk money—because it matters. Most personal injury lawyers work on contingency, meaning they don’t get paid unless you win. That can be a huge relief when you’re already worried about medical bills and missed paychecks.
But not all fee agreements are the same. Ask how much they’ll take from your settlement if you win. Will you be responsible for other expenses, like court fees or expert witnesses? And what happens if things don’t go your way?
A lawyer worth your time will explain it all clearly, without legal mumbo jumbo. No surprises.
4. How Long Will My Case Take?
The truth? Personal injury cases aren’t quick. Some settle in a few months. Others can drag on for years, especially if the other side refuses to play fair.
A good lawyer will be upfront about the timeline. They won’t promise a quick win to get you to sign on. Instead, they’ll explain the factors that could speed things up—or slow them down.
And don’t forget to ask about updates. Will they check in regularly? Will you be stuck waiting for months with no word? You have a right to know what’s happening with your case.
5. What Kind of Compensation Can I Expect?
It’s not about the numbers. Sure, compensation means paying off medical bills and covering lost wages. But it also means recognizing your pain, your stress, and everything this injury has stolen from you.
A responsible lawyer won’t throw out big numbers to get your hopes up. They’ll walk you through what factors will affect your settlement—like the severity of your injuries, the impact on your daily life, and the strength of the evidence.
One Last Thing
This isn’t about finding a lawyer. It’s about finding the right lawyer. The one who listens. The one who treats you like a human being, not a case number.
During your consultation, pay attention to how they make you feel. Do they seem rushed? Or do they take the time to hear your story? Are they answering your questions honestly? Or are they avoiding the tough stuff?
You deserve someone who will fight for you—not because it’s their job, but because they care. Ask your questions. Trust your gut. And when you find that lawyer who makes you feel like you’re not alone in this fight, you’ll know.
Source: Ross Mann Personal Injury Lawyers, Kentucky